NCC Pushes for Digital Inclusivity to Grow $1trn Economy 

Oghenevwede Ohworiole in Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has stated that attaining President Bola Tinubu’s $1 trillion economy target will revolve around the inclusion of every individual and sector in the digital ecosystem.

The Executive Vice-Chairman (EVC) of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, stated this at the end of the 4th edition of the NCC Hackathon Live Show, Thursday in Abuja.

Maida, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholders Management, Rimini Makama, disclosed that if Nigeria must achieve the $1 trillion economy, no sector or persons should be excluded from the digital economy.

“For persons with disabilities, barriers to accessing digital technologies and services can mean exclusion not just from connectivity but from education, employment, financial services, healthcare and participation in society.

“Nigeria today stands at a pivotal crossroad. As we work to build a resilient and diversified one $1 trillion economy, we must recognise that true national progress is impossible if some of our citizens remain locked out.

“This hackathon is our strategic response as it is a platform where innovation is harnessed to ensure that no one is left behind in our nation’s digital transformation journey. Often, several interconnected barriers continue to shape the digital experiences of persons with disabilities (PWDs),” Maida said.

Speaking on the challenges faced by PWDs, he said: “There are digital platforms that were never designed with accessibility in mind. There are gaps in digital skills and high costs with limited availability of assistive technologies and essential services that are increasingly moving online without always considering whether everyone can access them. It’s against this backdrop that this hackathon has taken place.

“We believe that true national growth cannot occur while millions remain digitally excluded. Through this hackathon, we are transforming Nigeria from a passive importer of foreign software into a creator of locally-engineered assistive technology that serves the ability of all its citizens.”

In her remarks, the Director, Digital Economy Department, NCC, Hellen Obi, thanked the commission for organising the hackathon and promised to follow up on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Federal Ministry of Innovations, Science and Technology, and MTN Nigeria, which pledged to work with the commission in harnessing both the young innovators and their solutions.

“From what has transpired through these goodwill messages, we actually have not wasted our time here. The commission invested in this and we are seeing the desired outcome; part of it already, because in our contacting the contestants.

“And we are so excited about the opportunity that MTN has already offered to them and also the opportunity that has been provided by the Central Bank,” she said.

Founder, Sora Solutions, Abdulhaqq Somoye, emerged the overall winner with N3 million prize, while Clear Signal with energy solutions for PWDs came second and Ikor solutions emerged third. The other two who made it to the finals were Axol and Aditus.

The founder, Sora Solutions, Somoye, explained the problem Sora hope to help solve.