Saraki Urges PDP Members to Close Ranks, Says Unity Key to 2027 Victory in Kwara 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State to close ranks and work in unity towards the electoral victory of the party come 2027.

Saraki stated this in Ilorin while addressing party supporters at his Ilorin GRA residence on Wednesday

He was earlier received by a large gathering of enthusiastic PDP faithful at the Ilorin International Airport.

According to his Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, Saraki, who later addressed party members and supporters at his residence in Ilorin, expressed appreciation to the people of the state for their continuous belief in his leadership and commitment to the progress of the state.

He also commended party members and aspirants for their sacrifice, maturity and commitment to the party, particularly those who accepted the choice of the party’s candidates and continued to work for the success of the PDP despite the outcome of the internal processes.

Saraki equally appreciated party members for their accommodating spirit towards former members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who have recently joined the PDP in their various wards and local government areas.

He noted that the strength of the party lies in its ability to unite members, accommodate differences and work together towards a common objective.

Some of the National Assembly candidates who attended the gathering also addressed the party faithful, expressing appreciation to the leadership and members of the party for their support and confidence.

The candidates pledged their unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the ideals of the PDP and the leadership of Saraki, while assuring the gathering of their determination to work collectively for the success of the party.

The meeting further reinforced the spirit of unity, reconciliation and collective commitment within the Kwara PDP as the party continues its preparations for the 2027 general election.