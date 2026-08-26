Malami Unveils 600-member ADC Campaign Council in Kebbi

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Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, on Wednesday, formally inaugurated the Director-General and over 600 members of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Campaign Council in Kebbi State.

The inauguration was announced in a statement signed by Mohammed Bello Doka, Special Assistant on Media to Malami, who said the event marked the commencement of a major phase of political mobilisation and grassroots engagement across the 21 local government areas.

Speaking at the ceremony in Birnin Kebbi, Malami said the constitution of the Council was more than the announcement of appointments. He described it as the establishment of a coordinated grassroots structure dedicated to advancing the collective aspirations of all ADC candidates in the state.

According to Doka’s statement, Malami noted that the Council was deliberately composed to reflect the diversity of Kebbi. “The Council brings together men and women from different communities, local government areas, senatorial districts and backgrounds, reflecting the diversity of Kebbi State and the ADC’s commitment to ensuring that every section of the state has a voice,” he said.

Malami also acknowledged the party’s senatorial candidates: General Aminu Bande for Kebbi Central, Garba Maidoki for Kebbi South, and Chiroman Kabi, Alhaji Mera, for Kebbi North. He added that candidates for the House of Representatives, State House of Assembly and other elective positions are part of the campaign.

The former minister warned members against tribalism, sectionalism and internal rivalry, stressing that the Council must operate as one political family. “This Campaign Council represents our collective ADC campaign. It is not about one candidate or one elective position. From the governorship to the State Assembly