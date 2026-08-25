Yoruba Tennis Club Centenary Week: Fatomilola Advocates Responsibility, Character in Pursuit of Destiny

Funmi Ogundare

Nigerian dramatist, film actor and poet, Prof. Peter Fatomilola, Tuesday urged Nigerians to take responsibility for their choices and actions, saying destiny should not be used as an excuse for failure, indolence or lack of preparation.

Fatomilola, who made the call at the Yoruba Tennis Club (YCT), Lagos, centenary cultural colloquium said while individuals might be born into circumstances they did not choose, they still had the power to influence their lives through knowledge, hard work, character and perseverance.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Ayanmo: Destiny and Understanding the Journey of Life’, he explained that the Yoruba understanding of destiny was more complex than the belief that human beings were merely controlled by predetermined forces.

He stressed that destiny should be understood in relation to what people inherit, encounter, choose and ultimately become.

According to him, people do not choose their parents, place of birth, childhood, period of history, or natural talents, but they can decide whether to acquire knowledge, work hard, remain honest, forgive, persevere and use opportunities responsibly.

“Destiny should not become an excuse for business,” he said, urging people to avoid attributing failure or lack of progress entirely to fate.

Fatomilola explained that in Yoruba philosophy, Ayanmo is closely associated with the purpose of life a person is believed to be born to fulfil, while the concept of ‘ori ‘ is central to understanding an individual’s destiny, spiritual identity and personal guiding principle.

He, however, stressed that having potential was not the same as fulfilling it, using the example of a seed which, despite containing the potential to become a tree, still requires soil, water, sunlight, protection and time to grow.

“A person may come into the world with certain potential, but circumstances and choices determine how those potentials are expressed,” he stated.

The actor and scholar warned against the tendency to invoke destiny after failure, saying people who refuse to work, prepare or develop themselves cannot justify their actions by claiming that whatever is meant for them would eventually happen.

“Destiny is not a scheme for failure. Destiny should inspire responsibility and not irresponsibility,” he said.

Fatomilola also called for a balance between destiny and free will, noting that although people could not control every circumstance or the behaviour of others, they could control their responses, decisions and character.

He said the more important question people should ask was not only what destiny had given them, but what they were doing with what they had been given.

“That is where responsibility begins,” he added.

The professor further emphasised the importance of preparation, faith, knowledge, effort and character in achieving one’s purpose, noting that prayer without preparation could lead to disappointment, while preparation without wisdom could result in frustration.

Fatomilola also urged members of the club to use its centenary celebration as an opportunity to strengthen Yoruba values and mentor younger generations.

He stated: “The greatest inheritance people could leave behind is not wealth but character. The Yoruba Tennis Club should remain a beacon of culture, unity and responsible leadership.

“These values are what every Yoruba child should be nurtured with. The club should continue to celebrate our culture and mentor the youth and ensure that future generations understand the values.”

Fatomilola stressed that greatness should not be measured by material possessions but by the quality of a person’s character and contribution to society.

He called on the club’s leadership and members to remain committed to justice, unity and intergenerational mentorship, saying the centenary should mark not only a celebration of the past but also a renewed commitment to building a stronger future.

“Let the centenary celebration be a commitment to building a future to unite our people across generations and strengthen boundaries,” he stressed.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the club, Chief Olawumi Gasper, called for the preservation of Yoruba culture, traditions and heritage, describing them as critical elements of the identity and continuity of the people.

He said the colloquium was designed to provide an intellectual platform for reflection on Yoruba traditions and culture, while celebrating the club’s contribution to community leadership and the preservation of the Yoruba cultural narrative over the past century.

According to him, the centenary celebration was a significant milestone in the history of the club, which had lined up a series of distinguished events under its centenary cultural week to commemorate the occasion.

“The club is celebrating a landmark milestone this year, our centenary anniversary, marking 100 years of community leadership and the preservation of our rich cultural narrative,” he stated.

Gasper stated that the centenary colloquium was one of the major intellectual engagements planned as part of the club’s centenary activities, aimed at encouraging deeper conversations around culture, tradition and the Yoruba identity.