  • Tuesday, 25th August, 2026

Tinubu Directs Military, Police, Other Security Agencies To Rescue Victims Of Mass Abduction in Niger

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

.Tasks service chiefs to brief regularly him on rescue operation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Armed Forces, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services and all relevant security and intelligence agencies to launch a coordinated rescue operation immediately for the victims of the recent mass abduction in Niger State.
The President, in a release issued on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, while expressing outrage over the abduction and killing of innocent citizens by criminal elements in the state also directed the Service Chiefs to give him regular briefings on the progress of the rescue operation until all those abducted are accounted for.
Tinubu was optimistic that: “Terror will not cow Nigeria. We will defend our people, protect our communities, and uphold the sanctity of human life.
According to him: “Those who carried out this cowardly attack on defenceless Nigerians are enemies of peace and enemies of humanity, who will not go scot-free.
“ I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who were killed in this barbaric assault and pray that Almighty God grant them eternal rest, and grant their loved ones the fortitude to bear this painful loss.
“You are not alone. The entire nation shares your anguish. We will not rest until your sons, daughters, mothers and fathers are brought back safely to you
“My prayers are with the people of Niger State at this difficult time. The Federal Government stands firmly with the State Government and will provide all necessary support to aid recovery, relief, and security reinforcement.”

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