NUJ Decries Ikire Killings, Tasks New Osun CP on Security

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osun State Council, has condemned the killing of two persons around the Naira and Kobo Motor Park in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of the state.

The council also decried the reported attack on a police patrol team that responded to a distress call during the incident, which left two police officers injured and a patrol vehicle destroyed.

A statement signed by the NUJ Chairman, Comrade Adeyemi Aboderin, and Secretary, Comrade Olalekan Akindoju, described the incident as a serious threat to public safety and peaceful coexistence in the state.

The council called on the Osun State Police Command to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that those responsible for the killings, attack on police officers and destruction of government property are arrested and prosecuted.

The NUJ also urged residents and community leaders in Ikire to cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information that could assist in identifying those behind the violence.

The council used the opportunity to welcome the new Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ibrahim Zungura, and urged him to prioritise intelligence-led policing, community policing and rapid response to distress calls.

It also called on the new police leadership to tackle cultism, thuggery and organised violence, while ensuring that attacks on police personnel are thoroughly investigated and prosecuted.

The NUJ further urged the police command to uphold professionalism, human rights and accountability in its operations, while building public confidence through regular engagement and transparent communication.

The council urged residents to remain calm and law-abiding, while calling on security agencies to act swiftly and decisively against individuals and groups threatening the peace of the state.

The NUJ commiserated with the families of those killed in the Ikire violence and wished the injured police officers a speedy recovery.