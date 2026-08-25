Eid-el-Maulud: Tinubu Seeks Prayer Against Insecurity, Other Afflictions Bedevilling Parts of Nigeria 

* Tasks Muslims to imbibe good teachings of Prophet Muhammad

* Shettima prays to Allah for lasting peace and prosperity in country

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima have congratulated Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud celebration.

In separate messages issued on Tuesday, the two leaders tasked Nigerian Muslims to imbibe the virtues of Prophet Muhammad.

The president, in a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, called for prayers against insecurity and other afflictions bedevilling some parts of the country.

While charging Nigerian Muslims to imbibe the good teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Tinubu said beyond celebrating the birthday of the Holy Prophet, the faithful should use the occasion for introspection, prayer, and learning from the Prophet’s “exceptional virtues”.

According to him, “The Muslim faithful should make deliberate effort to adhere to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad. There are great lessons of devotion, perseverance, tolerance, humility and selflessness that we can all learn from the life of the Prophet.”

The president urged religious leaders to use the period to pray for the country and to admonish their followers to translate the lessons from Prophet Muhammad’s life in their commitment to the country.

Tinubu also urged those celebrating the Maulud festival to extend a hand of fellowship to the needy and vulnerable in the spirit of the season.

On his part, the vice-president prayed unto Almighty Allah “to accept our prayers, grant our nation lasting peace and prosperity, and guide us all on the path of righteousness”.

In a six-paragraph release entitled ‘Eid-el-Maulud: Let us renew our commitment to peace, compassion and service’, personally signed by him, Shettima stated inter alia: “As Muslims across Nigeria and around the world commemorate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), I extend warm greetings to the Muslim Ummah and all Nigerians on this blessed occasion of Eid-el-Maulud.

“The life of the Prophet remains an enduring lesson in mercy, humility, justice, patience and service to humanity. He taught us that true strength is found in compassion, that leadership must be guided by fairness, and that our faith is best expressed in the way we treat one another.

“At a time when our nation continues to experience sustained economic growth under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, these values should inspire us to strengthen the bonds that unite us, care for the vulnerable and reject every form of hatred, division and intolerance.

“Our diversity remains one of Nigeria’s greatest strengths. We must continue to build a country where people of every faith and background can live together in peace, dignity and mutual respect.

“As we celebrate, I urge Nigerians to remember those in need and to extend kindness to our neighbours and communities. The true spirit of this occasion lies not only in remembrance, but in reflecting the Prophet’s example in our daily lives.

“May Almighty Allah accept our prayers, grant our nation lasting peace and prosperity, and guide us all on the path of righteousness.”