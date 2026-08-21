Why Trump’s Spokesperson is Leaving White House

Karoline Leavitt, is the youngest person ever appointed as spokesperson of the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. Chido Nwangwu provides insight to Karoline’s brief tenure and the major reason for her resignation, effective end of August 2026.

At 28, Karoline Leavitt, is the youngest person ever appointed to the important position, the podium of the presidency, the spokesperson of the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. She strongly believes that “The press does only want to make the president look bad. That’s it. That’s a fact.”

She’s not alone in the American conservative movements and right-wing Republican activists who believe that liberal activists in most of the influential media organizations and their left-wing allies are, irredeemably and perennially, against the same previously liberal-leaning, New York socialite, the aforementioned Donald Trump.

She has been in the position for 18 months; it’s been many months of flame-throwing, aggressive and ideological attacks and making the case for Trump to the party purists and Republican hardliners.

It’s been predictable media briefing sessions where the “liberal journalists and commentators” are confronted and attacked for not seeing and reporting the Trump whch the Republican choir sing praises and adulation to!

Evidently, she’s enjoyed and shared the confidence and enthusiastic support of the controversial and confrontational Trump.

Significantly, the Trump administration blocked the important Associated Press from accessing and covering press events. The AP sued three key staff of the Trump presidency, Leavitt and two other White House officials, in early 2025. The Trump White House increased its hostility against the AP — especially after the AP continued to refer, factually, to the Gulf of Mexico. Recall that the White House renamed the area as the Gulf of America. Leavitt called AP’s facts “lies.”

“It is a fact that the body of water off the coast of Louisiana is called the Gulf of America.”

In her resignation statement posted on X, she attacked the Democratic Party as rising to the level of being an “existential threat from an increasingly extremist Democrat Party that seeks to destroy everything great about America, and I believe it is incumbent upon all of us who care about this country to fight back against that threat.”

She gave the major reason for her resignation, effective at the end of August 2026: “Being a mother and welcoming a new baby while working in one of the most demanding jobs in the world has been the most rewarding yet challenging season of my life, to say the least. The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life.”

I agree that it reflects the familiar challenges which women, mainly women in public/governmental/professional roles face, be it in America, France, Nigeria, Ghana, Jordan, China, Indonesia, India, Brazil or elsewhere.

-Dr Nwangwu, Founder & Publisher of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com, established USAfrica multimedia networks in 1993 in Houston.