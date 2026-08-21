WALSON-JACK DOCUMENTS A WORTHY LEGACY

The retiring number one civil servant of the federation’s new books are thoughtful reflections on leadership, institution-building, public service and the enduring power of purposeful stewardship, writes SUNDAY DARE

I Planted – A Memoir of Purposeful Service is far more than a personal memoir. It is a thoughtful reflection on leadership, institution-building, public service and the enduring power of purposeful stewardship. Through a compelling blend of personal narrative, institutional history and leadership philosophy, Didi Esther Walson-Jack chronicles not only the remarkable trajectory of her career but also the evolution of some of the institutions she helped to build and strengthen.

From the very title, the memoir immediately captures the reader’s imagination. I Planted is memorable, evocative and metaphorical. Unlike many public service memoirs whose titles merely announce a career or catalogue appointments, this title introduces the central philosophy that sustains the entire work. Throughout the narrative, “planting” becomes a powerful metaphor for institution-building, leadership, mentorship, reform and legacy.

This metaphor gives the memoir both coherence and emotional depth.

With uncommon honesty and remarkable literary grace, the author demonstrates that meaningful public service is measured not merely by positions occupied, but by institutions strengthened, systems improved and lives transformed. She writes with quiet confidence, never overstating her achievements, but allowing her work to speak for itself. The result is a memoir that is as reflective as it is instructive.

What begins as an autobiography gradually develops into something far more significant. As the narrative unfolds, the memoir evolves into an important contribution to Nigerian public administration literature, occupying the rare intersection of memoir, leadership philosophy, institutional history, governance case study and practical public administration. Few Nigerian public servants have documented their professional journeys with such clarity, intellectual depth and practical relevance.

Above all, I Planted is a book about purpose, integrity and the enduring impact of those who willingly sow seeds whose harvest they may never personally enjoy. It deserves to be read not only by public servants, but also by policymakers, governance practitioners, students of leadership and every young Nigerian seeking to understand what purposeful public service truly looks like.

This memoir is a fascinating read. It segues seamlessly between personal reflection, institutional history, leadership philosophy and governance practice, allowing the reader to witness not only the author’s professional journey but also the evolution of her leadership philosophy

The opening chapters establish the philosophical and moral foundation upon which the entire memoir rests. Beginning with the compelling Introduction, I Planted, the author immediately introduces the central metaphor that binds the narrative together. “Planting” becomes more than a literary device; it represents a lifelong commitment to institution-building, stewardship, mentorship and purposeful service.

Rather than commencing with titles or accomplishments, Didi Esther Walson-Jack invites readers into the formative years of her professional life. Her early experiences in the Rivers State Civil Service, the legal profession and the establishment of Bayelsa State reveal a young public servant more concerned with building enduring institutions than pursuing personal recognition.

The account of participating in the legal architecture of the newly created Bayelsa State offers an important historical perspective on state-building in Nigeria. Equally noteworthy are the chapters on the establishment of FIDA Bayelsa, which illustrate her commitment to expanding access to justice, particularly for women, and her documentation of the Odi crisis, where she demonstrates remarkable restraint and professionalism in preserving an important chapter of the state’s history.

These chapters successfully establish the author’s credibility while introducing the values that would define the remainder of her career: discipline, integrity, faith, diligence and an unwavering commitment to public service.

The second movement of the memoir chronicles the author’s transformation from a capable administrator into a determined institutional reformer. As Permanent Secretary in the Bayelsa State Ministry of Justice, she demonstrates that leadership is measured not by authority but by the ability to improve systems and expand access to justice.

Readers are introduced to initiatives such as the daily strategy meetings with Law Officers, reforms in estate administration designed to reduce the burden on grieving families and vulnerable widows, and the publication of the Justice Gazette, Revised Laws of Bayelsa State, and the work of the Law Revision Committee and Quick Dispensation of Justice Committee. These reforms reveal an administrator committed to making justice more accessible, efficient and citizen-centred.

One of the memoir’s emotional high points is Persona Non Grata, where the author recounts the challenges of serving under a former subordinate who became Attorney-General. Her reflections on exclusion from decision-making, restricted access to official files and professional isolation are handled with admirable restraint. Rather than dwelling on personal grievances, she extracts broader lessons about leadership, professionalism and resilience.

This section firmly establishes Didi Esther Walson-Jack as a reformer who consistently placed institutional progress above personal comfort.

Chapters 14–20 – Transition, National Exposure and Expanding Influence

These chapters mark an important transition in both the author’s career and the scope of the memoir. Having demonstrated her capacity for institutional reform at the state level, the narrative expands to reflect broader questions of governance, leadership and national policy.

The chapter The Courage to Step Aside provides one of the book’s most valuable leadership lessons. In an era where public office is often viewed as an entitlement, the author demonstrates that leaving office with dignity and preparing comprehensive handover notes can itself be an act of leadership. The later account of how those records protected Senator Henry Seriake Dickson from allegations underscores the enduring importance of accurate documentation.

Her experience at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) further broadens the memoir’s intellectual scope. Exposure to national strategic thinking enriches the author’s understanding of governance beyond state administration and prepares readers for the larger responsibilities that follow.

Collectively, these chapters illustrate the evolution of a leader whose influence increasingly extends beyond individual institutions to questions of national development and strategic governance.

Building Systems, Transforming Institutions:

This section represents one of the strongest parts of the memoir. The author’s focus shifts decisively from managing organizations to designing systems capable of delivering sustainable development.

The discussion of the BEST Programme is particularly impressive because it rejects simplistic approaches to youth empowerment. Rather than presenting skills acquisition as an isolated intervention, the author explains how vocational training must be integrated with cooperatives, microcredit, mentorship, baseline surveys and accountability mechanisms to produce meaningful results.

Her observation that “Skills without an ecosystem are incomplete” encapsulates the systems-thinking that permeates these pages.

Equally compelling is The Digital Dawn of Bayelsa, where she presents a sophisticated understanding of digital transformation. Instead of celebrating technology alone, she highlights the importance of electricity, connectivity, curriculum reform, teacher capacity and maintenance in building a sustainable digital future. Her reflection that “Roads and bridges connect places; investment in science and technology education connects minds” is among the memoir’s most memorable insights.

The author’s generosity also becomes increasingly evident. She openly acknowledges leaving office before several projects were completed while generously recognizing the contributions of those who carried them forward. This willingness to share credit significantly enhances the authenticity of the memoir.

The concluding chapters represent the intellectual climax of the memoir. By this stage, I Planted has evolved beyond autobiography into a practical guide on executive leadership and public administration.

The four chapters documenting the author’s service as Chief of Staff deserve particular recognition. Together, they provide a practical handbook on executive coordination, organizational culture and governance systems. The introduction of management tools such as the LOVE Framework, Monthly Planner, Weekly Brief and Welcome Brief demonstrates innovation grounded in practical experience rather than management theory.

Subsequent chapters continue this emphasis on systems thinking through discussions on payroll rationalization, correspondence management, legislative drafting, committee governance and executive decision-making. What might otherwise have been routine administrative procedures are transformed into lessons on accountability, institutional discipline and organizational excellence.

The memoir concludes with thoughtful reflections on the Nigerian Content Conference, youth development and governance. The author’s assertion that “attitudinal change must precede skills acquisition” serves as a fitting summary of the leadership philosophy that has guided her career from beginning to end.

These closing chapters elevate the memoir beyond personal history, presenting a compelling philosophy of governance rooted in integrity, service and institution-building.

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The prose is elegant, measured and intellectually mature. The author avoids exaggeration and allows experience to carry the narrative naturally. Her reflections are thoughtful without becoming sentimental, while the recurring metaphor of planting successfully unifies the memoir from beginning to end.

One of the manuscript’s greatest strengths is that it avoids the most common weakness of public service memoirs—a simple chronology of appointments. Rather than repeatedly asking, “What office did I hold?”, the author consistently asks a far more compelling question:

“What institution needed to be built?” That subtle shift distinguishes this memoir from many others written by senior public officials.

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The author’s voice is authentic, humble and quietly authoritative. She consistently acknowledges the contributions of colleagues, mentors and collaborators, thereby strengthening her credibility.

Her strongest writing emerges when she moves from exposition to scene. Episodes such as the establishment of FIDA Bayelsa, the documentation of the Odi crisis, justice sector reforms, the BEST Programme, and her experiences as Chief of Staff are particularly memorable because they combine narrative with thoughtful reflection rather than merely describing events.

Throughout the memoir, several themes remain remarkably consistent: nstitution-building, Integrity, Faith, Stewardship, Mentorship, Innovation, Public service, Legacy. These recurring themes provide the manuscript with both coherence and purpose.

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One of the most remarkable qualities of I Planted is the way its narrative matures as the book progresses. The opening chapters introduce the philosophy of planting and establish the author’s moral and professional compass.

The middle chapters demonstrate the practical application of that philosophy through legal reform, institutional development and courageous leadership. Here, the narrative shifts from what I believe to what I built.

By the final chapters, the memoir moves beyond recounting events altogether. It becomes a practical philosophy of governance in which the author consistently progresses from story → policy → principle → lesson. This progression gives the memoir enduring relevance far beyond the author’s own career.

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I Planted – A Memoir of Purposeful Service is an exceptional contribution to Nigerian public service literature. The narrative follows a carefully developed progression. It begins with the making of a public servant, establishing the philosophy of planting and laying the moral foundation for the author’s career. It then evolves into the making of a reformer, documenting significant institutional reforms, courageous leadership and administrative innovation.

Ultimately, it culminates in the making of a stateswoman, where the memoir transcends autobiography and becomes a thoughtful treatise on governance, executive leadership, institution-building and public administration.

This progression is the manuscript’s greatest strength. It transforms what could have been a distinguished retirement memoir into a work of enduring relevance for public servants, scholars, policy makers and future leaders.

Perhaps the greatest achievement of I Planted lies in the consistency of its central message.

Throughout the memoir, Didi Esther Walson-Jack reminds us that meaningful public service is not defined by the offices we occupy, but by the foundations we lay for others to build upon. Her willingness to plant, nurture and move on—allowing others to harvest the fruits of her labor—reflects a rare philosophy of leadership grounded in humility, service and faith.

The true achievement of I Planted lies not in documenting an accomplished career, but in demonstrating that the most enduring measure of public service is not the offices one occupies, but the institutions one leaves stronger, the people one empowers, and the values one plants for future generations to nurture.

In that regard, Didi Esther Walson-Jack has produced a memoir that is both deeply personal and profoundly instructive—a work that deserves to stand among the most significant contributions to Nigeria’s literature on public service, institutional leadership and purposeful governance.

Dare is former Minister of Youth and Sports