US, Nigeria Deepen Music Industry Ties with Intellectual Property Workshop

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The United States and Nigeria are seeking to deepen commercial ties in the music industry, with the US Consulate General in Lagos convening creative industry stakeholders for a three-day workshop on strengthening Intellectual Property (IP) protection and unlocking investment in Nigeria’s music sector.

The stakeholders included more than 120 IP policymakers, lawyers, music executives, artists, producers, distributors among others, a statement from the US Consulate in Lagos stated.

The workshop, titled: “IP for Growth in Africa: Lagos Music Industry Workshop”, focused on how stronger copyright protection and enforcement could expand revenues, attract investment, create jobs and open new commercial opportunities for American businesses and Nigerian music companies.

The event formed part of the US Mission’s activities marking 250 years of American independence and provided an opportunity for the United States to showcase its experience in building a globally successful music industry while engaging with Nigeria’s fast-growing creative sector.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the US Consul General, Brandon Hudspeth, said the growing global reach of Afrobeats was creating significant opportunities for deeper commercial cooperation between American and Nigerian music businesses.

“The United States sees Nigeria’s music industry not only as a powerful cultural force, but as a significant trade and investment opportunity. As Afrobeats reaches more listeners around the world, we will continue to see more American music companies work with more Nigerian artists, labels, publishers, platforms, and other creative businesses,” he said.

Hudspeth noted that American companies, including Universal Music Group, EMPIRE, Sony and Warner Music Group, as well as digital platforms such as YouTube, Meta and Apple Music, had contributed to taking Nigerian music to global audiences while generating revenue, attracting investment and creating jobs across the creative value chain.

He stressed that stronger IP protection was critical to giving American music companies the confidence to enter partnerships, finance projects, develop new markets and make long-term investments in Nigeria.

“For Nigeria, strong IP protection gives U.S. investors greater confidence, gives creators greater control over their work, and creates the conditions for businesses on both sides of the Atlantic to invest, partner, and grow,” he added.

The workshop was organised in partnership with the US Patent and Trademark Office, the US Mission in Geneva and Nigerian alumni of the American Music Mentorship Programme, a US government exchange programme implemented in partnership with the Recording Academy, the organisation behind the Grammy Awards.

The 10 Nigerian alumni of the mentorship programme brought their experience, industry insights and professional networks from both the US and Nigerian music markets to the discussions.

Participants also examined commercial partnerships involving American and Nigerian music companies, including Universal Music Group’s partnership with Mavin and EMPIRE’s collaboration with YBNL, as examples of cross-border cooperation that have helped Nigerian Afrobeats reach international audiences and created new revenue opportunities.

Discussions at the workshop covered copyright ownership, royalty systems, IP enforcement, licensing, contracts, music monetisation, streaming, publishing and access to international markets.

Among the speakers were the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Obi Asika; Director General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, Dr John Asein; Director of the World Intellectual Property Organisation Nigeria Country Office, Dr Tobi Moody; Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem; and representatives of major American music companies operating in Nigeria.

The US government said it remained committed to supporting bilateral and multilateral initiatives that bring together policymakers, creative professionals and industry leaders to strengthen Nigeria’s music business and build a more sustainable creative economy anchored on effective IP protection.