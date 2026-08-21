Police Arrest Suspects Over Deadly Plateau Community Attack, Mutfwang Vows Justice

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang says police have arrested some people in connection with Tuesday’s deadly attack on Bin Mper Community in Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area.

Mutfwang disclosed this on Thursday when he visited the community to sympathise with residents over the August 18, 2026 attack, which claimed several lives and left others injured.



Addressing residents, particularly women affected by the violence, the governor described the incident as barbaric, senseless and unacceptable. He said the killing of innocent people was not only an attack on the community but also a direct challenge to his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

“This is not an attack on the community alone; it is an attack on me,” Mutfwang said.

He assured residents that his administration would follow the arrests to their logical conclusion and work with security agencies to bring those responsible to justice.



“The police have said that some persons have been arrested, and we will follow the matter to its logical conclusion,” he said.

The governor also assured the community that the government would strengthen existing security arrangements and introduce additional measures to prevent further attacks on vulnerable settlements.

He said the incident occurred shortly after the state government reviewed Plateau’s security architecture in collaboration with the new General Officer Commanding the Nigerian Army’s 3 Division and other security agencies.

Mutfwang promised that residents would be protected on their ancestral land, declaring that nobody would be allowed to force them out or take over their territory.



“We will do everything within our powers to ensure that you remain on your land. Nobody will take over your land,” he said.

The governor condoled with families who lost relatives and prayed for the recovery of those injured. He commended Plateau youths for supporting efforts to secure their communities and urged them to remain peaceful, vigilant and law-abiding.



Mutfwang stressed that defeating banditry, terrorism and other criminal activities required cooperation among communities, traditional institutions, government officials and security agencies. He called for proactive, intelligence-driven and coordinated operations capable of preventing attacks before they occurred.

The governor also visited the Mishkagham Mwaghavul, Da John Putmang Hirse, to commiserate with the traditional ruler and the wider Mwaghavul nation.



Responding, Hirse described the attack as deliberate and senseless, saying residents were killed while they slept. He maintained that Mangu was traditionally peaceful and accommodating to visitors.

The traditional ruler said the Mwaghavul people would remain peaceful, resilient and committed to their ancestral land despite attempts to intimidate them.



President of the Mwaghavul Development Association Women’s Wing, Grace Joseph Gora, also condemned the killings. She appealed to women to remain calm and support government and security agencies in efforts to restore security.

Mutfwang was accompanied by presidential aide Abiodun Esiet, senior state officials and heads of security agencies.