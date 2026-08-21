Osimhen Slammed with Fine for Traffic Violation in Turkey

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly been fined in Turkey for violating traffic rules after leaving training on Thursday ahead of Galatasaray’s second league game against Erzurumspor.

According to allnigeriasoccer.com, the former Napoli striker reportedly left the training ground in his private car after the team completed preparations for the encounter at the Kazım Karabekir Stadium.

Upon leaving the training facilities, the Nigerian international was reportedly captured driving through a red light without stopping following an incident which occurred outside the training ground.

According to Turkish outlet Haberler, footage showed Osimhen’s vehicle crossing an intersection while the traffic light was red.

Following the incident, the Galatasaray striker was reportedly charged with a traffic violation and fined 5,000 TL (approximately N141,000 in Nigerian currency)

Despite the incident, Galatasaray included the Super Eagles star in the squad to face Erzurumspor as they look to secure their first victory of the campaign.

Osimhen started the new season in impressive fashion, scoring twice to rescue a point for the Yellow-Reds in their opening league fixture against newly-promoted Çorum.

The Nigerian striker will now be keen to continue his impressive goal-scoring form and help Galatasaray secure their first win of the 2026/2027 campaign as they look to defend their league title.