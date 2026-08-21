NMDPRA, PENGASSAN Harp on Regulatory Efficiency, Training to Grow Petroleum Industry

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria have expressed the need to ensure transparent and stable regulatory standards as a means of promoting safe, productive and sustainable oil and gas industry.

On its part, PENGASSAN said there is need for collaboration between government, between regulators, the operators and the labour to promote growth and expansion.

The Chief Executive of NMDPRA, Mr. Rabiu Umar, who was represented by Executive Director Corporate Services and Administration, Bashir Sadiq, at the 5th PENGASSAN Energy and Labour Summit in Abuja, said the organization has resolved to uphold the rules and enforce standards, protecting safety, and preserving the integrity of the market.

“We can focus our policy in paying the price we need to pay, we must operate in an industry that is safe, productive, and sustainable.

At the end of the day, whatever we do, we want to make sure that members of our staff go back to their families safe and in good health.

That is a non-negotiable for our industry. Our resolution today is part of NMDPRA’s resolution. And it is based on three simple principles.

We want to be firm in our regulation, we want to be fair in our conduct, and we want to be impartial in our institutions.

The purpose of the resolution is to uphold the rules, enforcing standards, protecting safety, and preserving the integrity of the market. Here in conduct, we apply the rules consistently, listening to stakeholders’ feedback, and ensuring that regulatory decisions are transparent, objective, and free from arbitrary changes.

We are fast in execution by recognising that unnecessary delays in regulatory decisions could create uncertainty, increase the cost of day business, and constrain future investment and growth in our sector. Firmness does not mean inflexibility. Fair does not mean we are weak.

And fast does not mean we are taking great risks. Together, these principles describe the kind of regulation Nigeria requires.

One that protects the public interest, while creating confidence for responsible investment and innovation by our operators.

Our responsibility is, therefore, not simply to enforce compliance. Regulation must enable progress. We have to see progress.

That is one of the metrics of success as a regulator. What progress are we seeing in our industry? How much are we expanding? A mid-strength? A down-strength?

What are the benefits that the consumers are driving from our regulatory rules? And this is particularly important in a capital-intensive industry like ours.

We trust in billions of dollars. Investment in refineries, gas processing plants, facilities, pipelines, depots, storage tunnels, and other critical infrastructure requires significant capital and long-term planning.

So, we need to have regulators that understand this. And our regulation has to offer this basis as a minimum.

Expanding our refinery capacity, our gas processing plants, petrochemical storage, transportation, and distribution infrastructure will strengthen energy security for the country.

It will create more employment. Instead of us producing food and just exporting it, when we add value, we not only expand the economy, we also create employment for our teaming population.

It also supports industrial development. Once we have the gas infrastructure, for instance, you will see other industries popping up, like fertilizer plants, gas power plants, and so on and so forth. And we recognize in the energy area that for industries to grow, we require stability in our labor market.

Speaking on industrial harmony, NMDPRA boss said the oil and gas workforce remains one of the most important pillars of the sector and the Nigerian economy.

He said the future of the energy sector depends on the quality and expertise of the workforce.

“As technology, energy markets, and investment models evolve, we must deliberately invest in skills, adaptability, and professional development of our workforce.

“The industry is riding on the back of PENGASSAN members and this is not by accident. It is years of experience, years of training, years of hands-on work by members of this union,” he said.

In his remarks, PENGASSAN President, Comrade Festus Osifo said there is need for collaboration between government, between regulators, the operators and the labour.

“Where we are today, to a greater stage tomorrow, there must be collaboration between government, between regulators, between the operators and the labour.

“Because this synergy is what will bring about stability in the industry. As we often say, if government decides to do it alone, there are always challenges.

“And if the operators decide to do it alone, there will be free shops. Labour cannot also do it alone, because you need employment from the company and for you as well in labour, you also need government training and retraining.

“So, there must be collaboration amongst every one of us for us to be able to move the industry from where it is today to a greater height.

That means if you neglect one of them, if you neglect one of these factors, it doesn’t always go well.

Osifo said the union has developed a template to deal with issues like divestment in oil and gas industry so that it will not lead instability and job losses.