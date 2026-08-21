IN PRAISE OF ATIKU

ABDULLAHI MATO UMARU contends that the ADC Presidential candidate is committed to a restructured and economically modernised Nigeria

For more than three decades, Atiku Abubakar has been a fixture of Nigerian public life – first as Vice President from 1999 to 2007, and since then as a presidential contender.

Supporters point to his tenure under former President Olusegun Obasanjo as the period when Nigeria’s modern economic architecture was built, and argue that his record deserves closer attention as the country continues to wrestle with ill-conceived trial and error reforms.

When Nigeria’s telecom sector opened to private competition in 2001, mobile phone penetration stood at less than 1%. Today, over 200 million lines are active. That shift, and others like it, trace back to a period of aggressive economic reform between 1999 and 2007, when Atiku Abubakar served as Nigeria’s Vice President.

Atiku’s tenure coincided with Nigeria’s transition to democracy and its push to exit decades of state control and debt. As Chairman of the National Economic Council, he became the face of a government team that bet on liberalization, privatization, and fiscal discipline.

The reforms were defined by three key policies: telecoms liberalization, banking consolidation and privatisation and debt relief.

By issuing GSM licenses and ending the NITEL monopoly, Nigeria went from 400,000 landlines to becoming one of Africa’s largest mobile telephony markets in less than five years.

The 2005 banking reform raised minimum capital requirements from two billion to 25 billion naira, forcing mergers that created stronger, more stable banks that were too big to fail.

Through the Bureau of Public Enterprises, over 100 state-owned enterprises were privatized. The reforms also laid groundwork for the Paris Club debt deal that wiped out $18 billion of Nigeria’s external debt in 2006. The goal was simple: reduce the government’s role in business and allow the private sector to drive growth.

Atiku has a track record of resilience in policy which led to the creation of institutions that outlasted the administration. The mobile networks, the consolidated banks, and the culture of public-private partnership became fixtures of Nigeria’s economy.

The results were impressive; between 2003 and 2007, Nigeria averaged over 6% GDP growth, attaining a peak real GDP growth rate of 15.3% to 15.8% in 2002. Foreign Direct Investment rose sharply. Poverty rates began to decline for the first time in a decade. More importantly, the reforms created jobs outside government in telecoms, banking and services and expanded access. It helped to pull Nigeria back from fiscal collapse and created the platform for the growth seen in the last 15 years.

What is not in dispute is that Atiku’s economic ideas helped pivot Nigeria from a closed, oil-dependent, debt-ridden state toward a more open, market-driven economy.

Perhaps the most tangible legacy claimed on Atiku’s behalf is the liberalization of Nigeria’s telecommunications sector. The introduction of the GSM licensing regime in the early 2000s ended decades of stagnation under NITEL’s monopoly and opened the door to mobile phone access for tens of millions of Nigerians, a shift that many credit with unlocking new economic activity, from mobile banking to small business logistics. Advocates argue that this single reform did more to connect ordinary Nigerians to the modern economy than any single policy before it.

Since leaving office, Atiku has built a business portfolio spanning logistics, oil and gas services, real estate, agriculture, and education, including founding the American University of Nigeria in Yola. His camp frames this as proof that his economic philosophy hinged on private enterprise as a driver of jobs and opportunity extends beyond rhetoric into practice, citing tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs across his companies.

Atiku’s team has also increasingly leaned on the theme of resilience itself: six presidential bids across over three decades, his many battles political and legal – in defence of democracy, all framed as evidence of unwavering commitment to a restructured, economically modernized Nigeria. In this telling, his persistence is less about personal ambition than a long campaign for policies of fiscal federalism, economic liberalization, and educational investment that he argues Nigeria still needs.

And as Nigeria today grapples with runaway inflation, unemployment, and the need for diversification, the debate has returned to those same 1999-2007 reforms. Were they the right model? Can they be deepened?

For Atiku, who has anchored his presidential runs on economic restructuring, the answer is clear: positive reform is the only path to lasting results.

Umaru, a political analyst, writes from Abuja