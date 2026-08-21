HELLO Energy Bags  Award

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged Nigerians in the diaspora to take advantage of the ongoing economic reforms and invest in Nigeria, stressing that the country remains a viable destination for investors.

Speaking at the just concluded Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) an annual hybrid event organised by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and the Nigeria Diaspora Summit Initiative (NDSI), in Toronto, Canada, President Tinubu further urged Nigerian investors in the diaspora and diaspora capital with local entrepreneurs, startups and government leaders to promote economic growth and investment in Nigeria.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, President Tinubu said the summit seeks to shift diaspora engagement from reliance on remittances to long-term, sustainable investments, while promoting indigenous businesses with the potential to attract diaspora capital.

Also speaking at the summit, the Director-General of NiDCOM, Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the meeting was focused on expanding partnerships and funding in high-potential sectors, including fintech, agriculture and energy.

One of the major highlights of the summit was the recognition of HELLO Energy, a Nigerian based company, which clinched the Diaspora Community Impact and Infrastructural Development Award.

Speaking after receiving the award, the Chief Executive Officer of HELLO Energy, Barrister Okhide Ezigbo, told newsmen that the recognition would spur the company to deepen its investment in the country as its investment potential remains enormous.