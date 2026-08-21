  • Friday, 21st August, 2026

Dangote Cement Vows to Strengthen Empowerment Programmes for the Youths in Kogi

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana, has marked International Youth Day with a renewed commitment to advancing youth development through its array of empowerment programmes, while strengthening its positive social impact.

A statement issued by the company’s Corporate Communications Department said the event attracted more than 100 participants, comprising Sustainability Champions, graduate trainees, management trainees, NYSC Corps members and other invited guests.

The statement said the event served as a platform for young people to showcase innovative ideas, exchange knowledge, and explore practical solutions to sustainability and workplace challenges.

Presentations focused on topics ranging from recycling and environmental sustainability to technology-driven solutions such as the use of drones to enhance safety in mining operations.

Speaking at the event, the Head of Human Assets Management (HAM) & Administration, Mr. Adeniyi Azeez, commended the participants for their creativity and enthusiasm.

He encouraged the youths to continue developing their skills, embrace innovation, and take advantage of opportunities that support their growth and career development.

Also addressing participants, the Head of Social Performance, Mr. Ademola Adeyemi, emphasized the importance of youth involvement in shaping a sustainable future.

He urged young people to remain passionate about sustainability, community development, and responsible leadership, noting that today’s ideas can become tomorrow’s impactful solutions.

The programme featured innovation pitches, sustainability-focused presentations, poetry, music performances, games, and interactive sessions that kept participants engaged throughout the event.

A documentary highlighting previous International Youth Day activities also inspired participants and reinforced the value of youth participation in driving positive change.

Participants described the event as inspiring and impactful, citing improvements in their confidence, public speaking abilities, and commitment to advancing sustainability initiatives within their communities.

The statement said the successful celebration of International Youth Day 2026 shows Dangote Cement Plc’s commitment to youth empowerment, innovation, and sustainable development.

It added the event demonstrated that when young people are provided with the right platform and encouragement, they can develop practical solutions and become active contributors to a more sustainable future.

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