DANCERS OF THE LIVING SPRING

Osun governorship election holds lesson for Nigeria, writes BASIL AGBOARUMI

For a very long time, nothing has brought joy and hope to Nigerians quite like the just-concluded Osun State governorship election. It was a moment that reminded us that the voice of the people remains the voice of God – and that when citizens rise with courage, even Goliaths must flee.

The election was like the case of David and Goliath. We saw the Goliaths gathering, and as they did, they announced their assemblage while they despised “David” in the State of the Living Spring – as seen in the unguarded utterances of the governor of Edo State and his team of “Philistines.” As they stepped into the stage, they uttered words under the full glare and laughter of security agencies, too shameful to cite in this article. They came in the full glare of the day, leaving governance in their state to suffer while coming to another man’s jurisdiction to cause “mayhem, destruction and death.”

But the people, like David, stood. They were not shaken, but rather advanced with courage. While the Goliaths approached the scene with tested instruments of confusion, pain and sorrows, David only had with him his God, “a sling and some few stones.”

Then the day came – August 15, 2026 – and it happened in the land of Osun, a land of the Living Spring. The people came out. They came like bees, stamping out with only one instrument at hand – their Permanent Voter Cards and their right to vote, be voted for, and ensure that their votes count. Their eyes were wide open, suspicious of what could happen. They were courageous, ready to give their all even at the threat of all battalions of security forces. They knew their course and they were ready to defend and attain it.

The contest had crystallised into a three-horse race among incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Dr Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Fifteen candidates were on the ballot, but the battle was always going to be decided by the people’s will.

Then they cast their votes, but stood to defend them – to ensure that they didn’t just vote, they followed every vote cast and ensured that it counted. The Goliaths came with incentives to deceive. The people collected yet followed the dictates of their hearts – stood by and did what was sustainable for their children yet unborn. They voted for their conscience.

And the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the results: Governor Ademola Adeleke secured 511,067 votes, defeating his closest challenger, Bola Oyebamiji of the APC, who scored 444,815 votes – a winning margin of 66,252 votes. Adeleke won in 19 of the state’s 30 Local Government Areas, while Oyebamiji carried 11. The ADC’s Najeem Salam finished a distant third with 17,180 votes.

So, the Osun people voted for Imole. The Osun people voted for light. And indeed, darkness could not comprehend it. Then the light shined, and there was no darkness in the land – it fled!

Then, all the Goliaths began to flee. Their flight was at night. Shame could not allow them to wait till the break of day. They ran when no man pursued. They were booed as they took their flight and covered their face in shame. Have we heard their voices again?

Election observer organisation Yiaga Africa confirmed that the official results accurately reflected the ballots counted at polling units, falling within independent statistical projections. The consistency between their estimates and INEC’s figures indicated that the results were not significantly altered at collation centres.

Yet the election was not without its shadows. Reports of vote buying, voter inducement, and incidents of violence – including ballot box snatching, physical assaults, and disruptions – trailed the poll. The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) called for investigations into alleged electoral offences. Lawmakers also demanded a comprehensive probe into the violence and deaths recorded before and during the election.

Despite these challenges, the people’s will prevailed.

The Osun people have spoken. It was so loud and clear that even the blind could see, and the deaf could hear. “Vox Populi, Vox Dei” – the voice of the people is the voice of God. So, God has spoken, and there is joy in the land of Osun. Joy enough to allow Osun to be glad and resume its gladness, cheerful feast, and so dance it out for all to see.

Dancing is for those who are joyful. The same way David in the Bible danced and the women sang when David defeated Goliath. There is dancing, laughter and singing in the Osun land, because the people of Osun spoke their mind and it counted.

Governor Adeleke’s victory makes him the second governor in Osun State’s history to win re-election, after former governor Rauf Aregbesola. Analysts linked his victory to regular salary payments, APC’s internal crisis, high voter turnout, and a largely peaceful election.

This is the Nigerian lesson. The people have the right to speak. To speak out their pains through the ballot. The key to this will be the ballot card. Have it, use it. Then ensure that our collective decision counts on that day.

Nigeria is our country. We all are stakeholders. We have the right to protect it. We have another chance to deliver this duty. 2027 is the year.

Agboarumi is a political commentator and writer