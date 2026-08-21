  • Friday, 21st August, 2026

AfriGO Empowers Microfinance Banks to Accelerate Financial Inclusion 

Business | 3 seconds ago

Nume Ekeghe

Afrigopay Financial Services Limited, operators of Nigeria’s sovereign national payment card scheme, has called for greater collaboration and innovation in the microfinance sector as it engaged industry stakeholders at the 16th Annual General Meeting of the National Association of Microfinance Banks (NAMB) in Abuja.

Held under the theme, “Beyond 20 Years: Engineering Sustainable Microfinance for the Next Generation,” the meeting brought together microfinance bank operators, regulators and payment ecosystem players to discuss strategies for building a more sustainable and inclusive microfinance industry.

Speaking at the event, Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Director at Afrigopay Financial Services Limited, Ugo Obasi articulated how the AfriGO card was intentionally engineered to advance financial inclusion. He highlighted that AfriGO offers underserved and unbanked Nigerians a simple, highly secure, and domestically built entryway into the formal payment ecosystem.

Obasi outlined the compelling business case for microfinance banks adopting the national card scheme, pointing to significant operational and transaction cost savings when compared to alternative card rails. He emphasized that AfriGO addresses the historic integration barriers faced by smaller financial institutions by offering turnkey support.  

In his remarks, the National President of NAMB, Dr. Adenrele Oni, acknowledged AfriGO’s strategic commitment to strengthening the microfinance sector, noting that institutional 

collaboration around secure payment rails remains critical to driving sustainable growth 

across the industry.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.