2027: Obi Pledges to Run Campaign Devoid of Ethnicity, Religion

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

As campaigns commence for the 2027 general election, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Obi, has unveiled his plans for Nigerians, pledging to run a campaign devoid of ethnicity and religion.

Obi, who spoke to journalists in a world press conference in his home in Onitsha, Anambra State, also gave a blow-by-blow account of how he will develop the country, including his areas of concentration in the various regions of the country

He said the election is no doubt a defining moment for Nigeria’s democracy, adding that it gives Nigerians the opportunity to assess the records, ideas, and plans of those seeking their mandate to lead their country at a time of grave uncertainty in a rapidly changing world.

Part of his text read: “I consider myself quite privileged to be one of those seeking your mandate to deal with these challenges facing our country. I enter this contest with one firm conviction: Nigeria can work, and Nigeria must work. Nigeria faces several serious challenges. Some of them are indeed of existential proportions.

“According to the IMF, 63%, or over 140 million Nigerians, live at or below the national poverty line, while humanitarian agencies estimate that 35 million people will need food assistance during the 2026 lean season. About 3.6 million Nigerians remain internally displaced, largely because of conflict and insecurity.

“Each year, millions of young people enter the labour market, yet too many struggle to find productive opportunities. Weak infrastructure, unreliable power, insecurity, and the excessive cost of doing business continue to burden households and constrain enterprise. These are more than statistics. They reflect the daily realities of Nigerian families, farmers, workers, students and businesses.”

Pledging to run a campaign devoid of ethnicity and religion, Obi said: “The campaign period gives every citizen an opportunity to join the national conversation. I urge Nigerians to examine each candidate’s record and proposals, ask tough questions, and demand evidence behind every promise.

“We should debate ideas without hatred, compete without violence, and disagree without weakening the bonds that unite us. When Nigerians make their choice, that choice must be respected.

“Nigerians must reject and disregard any campaign driven by propaganda, ethnicity, religion, elitism, or cronyism. As my team and I travel across the country, we will listen to Nigerians, understand their needs and concerns, and assure them that we have the competence, character, and compassion to lead and reset Nigeria for the benefit of all.”

Espousing the strength of the six geopolitical zones where he will strengthen, Obi said: “Nigeria’s diversity is an economic strength. Each region has distinct assets, and national policy must unlock those assets while connecting them to one productive economy.

“The North-west can expand agriculture, livestock, irrigation, agro-processing, and manufacturing while strengthening education and security. The North-east can speed up reconstruction, restore livelihoods, and expand agriculture, education, enterprise and regional trade.

“The North-central can strengthen food production and processing while developing its mineral resources responsibly. The South-west can build on its strengths in manufacturing, technology, finance, trade, and the creative economy.

“The South-east can expand its entrepreneurial and industrial strength through better infrastructure, stronger connectivity, and greater access to investment. The South-south can derive greater value from oil and gas while expanding maritime services, fisheries, agriculture and other productive sectors, supported by stronger environmental protection.

“The Federal Capital Territory must demonstrate what efficient urban planning, transportation, housing, sanitation, security, and public services can achieve. Every region must produce. Every region must contribute. Every region must benefit.”

The presidential hopeful took the opportunity to speak about his pedigree in governance, saying: “My successful private-sector experience, studies in institutions of repute on policy and business matters, and my service as Governor of Anambra State have shaped my understanding of public leadership. Government must manage resources responsibly, set clear priorities, and measure the outcomes of its decisions. Public office is not a reward; it is a responsibility to the people.

“In Anambra, I prioritised the foundations of long-term development: education, healthcare, infrastructure, fiscal discipline, and institutional capacity. I do not present that record as perfect, but as an experience from which Nigerians can draw their own conclusions.

“Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso brings a different but complementary governing experience. As Governor of Kano State, he focused strongly on education, technical training, scholarships, infrastructure, and human-capital development. His administration’s investments in education and skills showed an understanding that the people are a state’s most important long-term resource.

“Our experiences are different, but our conclusion is the same: Nigeria must invest in its people and manage public resources with discipline.”