PICKAH Builds Digital Platform to Streamline Deliveries in Benin City

A new logistics technology company, PICKAH Global Limited, is developing a digital platform designed to improve the coordination of last-mile deliveries in Benin City by connecting customers, businesses and dispatch riders through a single technology-enabled system.

The platform, currently under development, is expected to simplify the process of requesting delivery services, matching customers with available dispatch riders and enabling businesses to manage deliveries more efficiently as demand for e-commerce and on-demand services continues to expand.

Co-founder of PICKAH Global Limited, John Eshiozimhede Adamu, said the initiative is intended to address operational challenges within the city’s delivery ecosystem by leveraging technology to improve efficiency and service reliability.

Adamu said: “Our objective is to develop a technology platform that allows customers, businesses and dispatch riders to interact more efficiently. We believe technology can help reduce some of the bottlenecks associated with urban deliveries while improving the overall experience for all stakeholders.”

He noted that the company is beginning operations in Benin City to better understand local market dynamics before considering expansion into other parts of the country, adding that building a sustainable operational and technological foundation remains a key priority.

The company’s co-founder, Cyprian Ebehitale Okodua, said the long-term goal is to contribute to a more structured delivery ecosystem capable of supporting the increasing logistics needs of businesses and consumers.

“As online commerce continues to grow, there is a corresponding need for more organised delivery infrastructure. We see technology playing an important role in connecting businesses with dependable delivery services while creating opportunities for dispatch riders,” Okodua said.

Industry observers say Nigeria’s last-mile logistics sector is evolving rapidly, driven by the expansion of e-commerce, digital retail and changing consumer expectations.

Companies investing in technology-enabled delivery solutions are increasingly focusing on improving efficiency, transparency and service reliability as competition in the sector intensifies.