Over 700 Sokoto APC Members Dump Party for ADC in Goronyo LGA

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The political landscape of Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State was rattled last Monday as a gale of defection swept through the All Progressives Congress (APC), with over 700 members dumping the ruling party for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The mass exit, described as the single largest defection in the LGA this year, occurred in Goronyo and Shinaka Wards, which also happen to be the home base of the Minister of State for Works, Muhammad Bello Goronyo Esq. The development has further deepened tensions within the APC structure in Sokoto East senatorial district.

Leading the defectors was a former Secretary of the APC in Goronyo Local Government Area and two-time Special Adviser to Sokoto State Governors, Alhaji Aliyu Tunau Shinaka. He was joined by the APC Youth Leader in the LGA, Alhaji Ibrahim Ado Taloka; Alhaji Kabiru Malam Isah Mai’alewa, and prominent women leader and youth mobiliser, Hajiya Shafa’atu S/Pawa Goronyo.

Addressing mammoth crowds that gathered in Goronyo, Taloka and Shinaka towns, the defectors said their decision was informed by what they described as the “mishandling of the APC” in the local government area by the Minister of State for Works. They accused the minister of abandoning supporters of the party in his own LGA.

The defectors further alleged that despite holding a strategic portfolio at the Federal Ministry of Works, Mr. Goronyo has failed to execute any meaningful programme in Goronyo or support initiatives aimed at improving the living standards of the people. They specifically cited the poor state of federal roads linking communities in Sokoto East as evidence of neglect.

“Since his appointment, nothing has changed for the people of Goronyo. The roads remain in deplorable condition, and there is no intervention from the ministry he represents,” one of the speakers said, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

Insecurity was another major reason cited for their exit. The speakers lamented and condemned the minister for what they called “lack of concern” over the worsening security challenges in Goronyo and other neighbouring LGAs in Sokoto East.

They accused him of failing to visit communities to condole with families who have lost loved ones to bandit attacks or to provide succour for families of abducted persons and those who have lost their breadwinners. Goronyo is listed among the eight LGAs in Sokoto East most affected by banditry and terrorism.

According to local sources, there are currently over 100 indigenes of Goronyo LGA being held captive by bandits in camps scattered across parts of Sokoto East. The situation, they said, has continued to worsen despite repeated calls for government intervention.

The defectors declared that they have now pitched their tent with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), expressing confidence that the party would form the government at both federal and state levels in 2027 and bring about security, peace and development to their communities.

Political observers noted that the defection represents a major setback for the APC in Goronyo, coming from the political base of a serving federal minister. It also signals growing discontent within the party’s grassroots structure in Sokoto East as the 2027 elections draw closer.