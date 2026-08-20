Osun APC Stakeholders Blame Oyetola for Party’s Defeat in Governorship Election

The Osun APC Stakeholders Forum has blamed the immediate past governor of the state and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, for the party’s defeat in the August 15, 2026, gubernatorial election.

The group made the allegation in an open letter dated August 18, 2026, addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In the letter signed by Professor Akin Adeyanju, Coordinator, and Honourable Sola Ajayi, Secretary, the forum, which described itself as a pressure group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) that holds the interest of the party at heart, commended President Tinubu for his leadership and commitment before and after the election.

It, however, expressed regret over the party’s loss despite what it described as the President’s unwavering support for the party’s success.

“We respectfully submit that the principal reason for our defeat was the conduct of the immediate past governor of the state and Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola,” the group said.

According to the forum, Oyetola “appointed cronies, allies and kinsmen to federal political positions and single-handedly selected all candidates for elective office in the state,” disregarding the advice and counsel of party elders who urged him to carry other critical stakeholders along.

The group listed 26 federal political appointees whom it alleged were “cornered by Oyetola’s hometown and camp.”

Those listed include Oyetola himself; Kabiyesi Abdulrasheed Olabomi, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta; Bola Oyebamiji, Managing Director, NIWA and governorship candidate; Benjamin Adereti, Deputy Governorship Candidate; Dayo Babaranti, Executive Director, Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation; Fatai Adeyemi, Executive Director (Operations), NIMASA; and Adeniran Aderogba, CEO, Regional Maritime Development Bank.

Others are Lekan Badmus, Executive Director (Operations), NPA; Charles Akindiji, Managing Director, SWDC; Ayo Omidiran, Chairman, Federal Character Commission; Nike Omoworare, Commissioner, SWDC/Member, Governing Council; Dayo Eluyemi, Federal Commissioner, FCC; Segun Fanibe, Member, Governing Council; Rotimi Makinde, Chairman, Governing Council; and Remi Omowaiye, Executive Director, FHA.

The list also includes Kayode Sowade, Executive Director, OORBDA; Taiwo Olaiya, Chairman, Governing Council; Amidu Tadese, Federal Commissioner, NPC; Oladele Gboyega, Federal Commissioner, RMAFC; Festus Olowogboyega, Federal Commissioner, CSC; Obawale Adebisi, Chairman, Governing Council; Taiwo Oluga, Commissioner, NASC; Bosun Oyintiloye, Member, Governing Council; Sunday Akere, Osun Renewed Hope Ambassadors; 31 LGA Renewed Hope Ambassadors; and 332 Ward Renewed Hope Ambassadors.

The stakeholders also accused Oyetola of single-handedly nominating the governorship candidate, deputy governorship candidate, three senatorial candidates, nine House of Representatives candidates and 26 House of Assembly candidates.

“We believe this pattern of exclusion left the party’s base disengaged and cost us the support of critical stakeholders and communities across the state’s three senatorial districts, contributing directly to our defeat on August 15,” the group said.

The forum urged President Tinubu to direct an immediate, independent review of the Osun State chapter’s leadership structure and candidate-selection process ahead of future elections.

It also called for a reconciliation meeting involving Oyetola, party elders and all aggrieved stakeholders in the state under the supervision of the National Working Committee.

The group further urged the President to restore fairness in federal appointments from Osun State, saying representation should reflect the breadth of the party’s membership rather than one camp.

It also demanded the constitution of a fact-finding committee to formally review the conduct of the primaries and concerns raised by party elders before the next election cycle.

On the way forward, the forum proposed a state congress convened by the National Working Committee to reconstitute a genuinely representative Osun APC executive.

It also called for a stakeholders’ reconciliation summit bringing together all factions, elders and interest groups within the state chapter.

The group proposed a transparent and inclusive framework for future candidate selection based on broader consultation rather than the preference of any single leader.

It further called for deliberate inclusion of federal appointments and future candidacies across the different senatorial districts and interest groups in the state, rather than concentrating them in one camp.

“We are confident that with Your Excellency’s timely intervention, our party can reunite its ranks in Osun State, rebuild the trust of our members, and return stronger and better positioned ahead of the next election cycle,” the forum said.