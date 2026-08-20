NCC Has Transformed Telecom Industry, Says Adedigba

Oghenevwede Ohworiole in Abuja

The immediate past Director, Research and Development, of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Ismail Adedigba, has disclosed that in his over three decades of service at the NCC, the commission has transformed the telecom industry compared to what he met in 1995.

Adedigba disclosed this during his retirement party after 32 years of service with the NCC, organised for him by friends and well wishes over the weekend in Abuja

Adedigba said he cherished the privilege that he witnessed and contributed to the transformation of the telecom industry over the past three decades while working with the NCC

“By the grace of God, I had the real privilege of witnessing and contributing the extraordinary transformation of the sector over three decades. I served in several departments and capacities, internal audits, finance, zonal operation, USPF, ATC. Each assignment taught me valuable lessons.

“Every department brought in my understanding. Every colleague enriched my experience. Every challenge strengthened my resolve. ” he added

Speaking further he said, “Indeed, my career was shaped not only by my efforts, but by the support, guidance, and collaboration of numerous people sitting here today. To all my colleagues, both retired and serving, I say a heartfelt thank you to you all. I am particularly grateful for the opportunity entrusted to me at different stages of my career.”

He noted that as a public service is all about trust and service to humanity.

“Whether coordinating the world bank projects, supporting development of strategic planning, contributing to the consumer protection initiative, helping to build regulatory frameworks, or promoting innovation and emerging technologies, every assignment reinforced my belief that public service is a sacred trust. And it is an opportunity to contribute to national development and leave institutions stronger than the way we met them.”

He advised civil servants to imbibe the culture of integrity. “First, integrity is your greatest asset. Position may come and go, but your reputation will live long after you have left office. I stand here today to challenge everyone that I have never sat on anybody’s file throughout my 32 years career for any reason whatsoever.”

He urged them to invest in continuous self development to improve themselves.

“Please embrace continuous learning. The world is changing rapidly. The knowledge that brought you to a position may not be enough to sustain your success in that position. Therefore, you must invest in personal and professional development on a continuous basis.

“Always put the public interest above personal interest. As public servants, we are custodians of national trust.

Every decision should be guided by what benefits the institution and the nation. And finally, remember that success is not measured only by titles attained, but by lives impacted, value upheld, and legacy left behind.” he emphasised

A former colleague and chairman of the day who spoke alongside other

Friends and well wishes spoke highly of Adedigba’s commitment and dedication to service.

The Chairman of the day Bashir Gwandu who is a retired Director of the NCC said, “I’ve known him for many years. He’s a special breed; an honorable man that I’ve worked with, highly dedicated, always focused and committed to the work that he’s assigned to do. He is somebody you can always rely on.”