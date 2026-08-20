Lacklustre Dolphins Lose Second Game in Zenith Bank League’s Atlantic Conference

It was the second loss in four games for the defending champion of the Zenith Bank/Nigeria Basketball Federation Women League after succumbing to a 77-40 points loss to Victoria Queens in the First Phase of the Atlantic Conference currently ongoing at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Playing the second game of the Day 4, it was a total whitewash from the debutant, taking all the quarters in a dominant fashion.

After starting the phase with a 59-46 points defeat of First Deep Water, the defending champion lost their second game 58-28 points to Bayelsa Blue Whales before a hard fought 58-43 points against IGP Queens.

With Wednesday’s victory, Victoria Queens have won three of their four games after defeating IGP Queens, Bayelsa Blue Whales, with their only defeat coming against MFM.

Earlier on Wednesday, First Bank continued their flawless performance in Lagos, beating Bayelsa Blue Whales 50-39 points to record their fourth victory of the phase while IGP Queens continued their losing run in the phase, succumbing to a 57-53 points loss to Royal Aces.

Meanwhile, in the Savannah Conference, it has all been about the Customs Women Basketball team and Air Warriors, as they both have won all their games played so far in the conference.

Customs defeated Titans 62-51 points in their first game before another straight victory in their second game, defeating Nasarawa Amazons 72-40 points.

In another development, two teams in the Savannah Conference, Kada Angels and Ham Warriors, both pulled out of the First Phase of season, leading to the rearrangement of the fixtures by the organisers, with six teams now partaking in the conference.