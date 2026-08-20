Kwarans Know the Difference: No Amount of Political Propaganda Can Erase Abdulrazaq’s Achievements

By Azeez Idowu

No thousands of derogatory, misleading and unfounded narratives from the so-called G-whatever group and their apologetic stooges can change the growing appreciation Kwarans have for the people-oriented administration of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq. They may continue to manufacture allegations, circulate distorted narratives and engage in political theatrics, but they cannot rewrite the reality that Kwarans see, experience and discuss every day.

The truth is simple: performance speaks louder than propaganda.

Every discerning Kwaran knows the difference between leaders genuinely committed to the development of the state and those whose primary political interest is access to public resources and personal enrichment. The people are not as gullible as some desperate politicians appear to believe. They have watched successive administrations, experienced different styles of governance and can independently assess what has changed under Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

The so-called G-whatever must therefore be joking if they believe Kwarans are losing sleep over their political calculations, internal disagreements and endless attempts to manufacture controversies. The electorate is far more concerned about good governance, infrastructure, workers’ welfare, education, healthcare, social interventions and the overall direction of the state than the political manoeuvrings of individuals whose major occupation appears to be attacking an administration they cannot honestly deny has made significant progress.

It is particularly amusing when those who once benefited from the system now attempt to present themselves as champions of the people. Kwarans are watching. They know those who genuinely served the public interest and those who regarded political power as an avenue for self-enrichment. They know the difference between public service and personal interest.

Civil servants are also not oblivious to what is happening around them. The improvements in workers’ welfare and the benefits accruing to public servants under the present administration cannot simply be erased with social media posts, press statements or politically motivated accusations. Workers have families. They understand what enters their pockets and what does not. They understand the difference between promises and tangible interventions. No political propagandist can dictate to them how they should evaluate their own experience.

The same reality extends across other sectors of Kwara society. Artisans, market men and women, transport operators, senior citizens, young people and ordinary residents are capable of judging government by what they see and feel. They do not need political spokespersons to tell them whether their communities are witnessing development or stagnation.

This is why the opposition’s obsession with attacking Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq should not be mistaken for evidence of public rejection. In politics, noise is not the same thing as influence, and the frequency of an accusation does not automatically make it true.

If anything, the desperation with which some political actors attack the administration exposes their anxiety about the strength of its record.

Kwarans are interested in continuity of development, not political vendettas. They want a state that continues to move forward, not one dragged back into the era of politics without commensurate development. They want leaders who understand that government exists to serve the people, not politicians who see public office as an opportunity to settle personal scores or pursue private interests.

The 2027 elections will therefore be decided by the people, not by the so-called G-whatever, their media surrogates or their apologetic defenders. The ballot belongs to Kwarans. Their judgment will be based on their experiences, their communities and the quality of governance they have witnessed.

That is why the All Progressives Congress and its candidates, including Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi Salihu, have a strong foundation upon which to approach the 2027 election. The responsibility is to continue communicating the achievements of the administration, remain connected to the people and ensure that the dividends of governance reach even more Kwarans.

Those who believe they can manufacture public anger through endless negative narratives are deceiving themselves. Kwarans are politically sophisticated. They can distinguish genuine criticism from political desperation, constructive opposition from malicious propaganda, and public interest from private ambition.

The message to the G-whatever and their apologists is therefore straightforward: keep talking, if you must. Keep manufacturing narratives. Keep recycling the same tired allegations. But do not mistake your noise for the voice of Kwarans.

The people have their own eyes. They have their own experiences. They have their own judgment.

And Kwarans who have witnessed the progress recorded under Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq understand one fundamental truth: Kwara cannot afford to go backward.

The future belongs to those committed to preserving and building upon the progress already achieved, not those desperately seeking to drag the state back into the politics of personal interest and missed opportunities.

*Azeez Idowu is the Convener of Actualization Team