Gov Inuwa Yahaya Approves N148.76m Monthly Subvention Increase for Gombe State University

• Directs immediate processing of CATA arrears, addresses ASUU demands

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





Gombe State Governor and Visitor to Gombe State University, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved an additional N148.762 million monthly subvention to the institution to facilitate the full implementation of the Enhanced Salary Structure, known as the Consolidated Academic Tool Allowance (CATA), effective from October 2026.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who conveyed the governor’s approval, said the measure was part of the governor’s commitment to addressing concerns arising from the 2025 Federal Government of Nigeria-ASUU Agreement.

According to him, the enhanced subvention, which stands at 56 per cent, will strengthen the university’s capacity to meet its obligations to staff and enable it to make adequate budgetary provisions for the implementation of the new salary structure in the 2026 Supplementary Budget, scheduled for consideration by the Gombe State House of Assembly in September.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya has also directed the University Management to immediately commence the necessary processes for the payment of outstanding CATA arrears.

In addition to the CATA implementation, the governor has directed the University Management to explore internal measures for the progressive settlement of other outstanding staff obligations, including arrears of the 25 per cent and 35 per cent wage awards; minimum wage; and Earned Academic Allowances.

The government’s approach is to address these obligations in phases, while taking into account the financial sustainability of the university and the need to maintain uninterrupted academic activities.

As part of its response to the funding challenges in the education sector, the Gombe State House of Assembly has passed the law establishing the Gombe State Education Trust Fund, with operations scheduled to commence in October 2026.

The Fund is designed to provide a sustainable financing framework for education, particularly Gombe State University and other state-owned tertiary institutions.

It is expected to strengthen the government’s capacity to meet recurrent and developmental needs across the education sector and provide a more dependable mechanism for addressing staff welfare and institutional requirements.

The government therefore urged ASUU to take cognisance of the measures already put in place, the assurances given, and the genuine commitment of the administration to addressing the concerns of both academic and non-academic staff unions in a sustainable and mutually beneficial manner.

The Inuwa Yahaya administration remains committed to working with ASUU, university management and other stakeholders to ensure industrial harmony and preserve the stability and continued development of Gombe State University.