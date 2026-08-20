GLOWFUX Unveils Activities to Mark 10th Anniversary Celebration

The organisers of the GLOWFUX Charity Concert have unveiled an ambitious programme of activities to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the annual end-of-year charity event, with plans to combine entertainment, culture, advocacy and meaningful humanitarian intervention under the theme, “GLOWFUX @ 10: A Decade of Changing Lives, One Story At A Time.”

The 10th anniversary edition is scheduled to hold on Monday, December 28, 2026, at the Ikorodu Town Hall, Ikorodu, Lagos, with Fanafillit Integrated Concepts, the long-standing production and packaging company behind GLOWFUX, responsible for packaging this year’s landmark edition. The event is owned by the Bundle of Hope Child Care & Empowerment Foundation.

Speaking at the media briefing to unveil the programmes, the Project Lead of GLOWFUX, Mr. Olubode Mac. Oserinde, reflected on the journey of the project from its modest beginnings in 2016 to a humanitarian platform that has reached more than 20 organised needy homes across Lagos State through various activities.

He noted that what began as a simple desire to give children in orphanages a memorable festive experience has evolved into a broader intervention combining recreation, philanthropy, advocacy, recognition and community participation.

According to Oserinde, the philosophy behind GLOWFUX has always gone beyond simply providing food, clothing or material donations. The project deliberately creates experiences that allow children from disadvantaged backgrounds to experience joy, dignity, recreation and a sense of belonging.

The 10th anniversary is therefore, being designed not merely as a celebration of the past decade but as a launchpad for a more impactful second decade.

Speaking on the anniversary theme and the role of the media in the next chapter of GLOWFUX, the acting Head of Media and Publicity, GLOWFUX, Miss Chisom Oparaugo, explained that “A Decade of Changing Lives, One Story At A Time” was inspired by the numerous stories of transformation that have emerged from the project’s activities over the past decade.

She called on media organisations and other communication platforms to look beyond the December anniversary celebration and help sustain public attention, awareness and conversations around GLOWFUX throughout the year. She noted that the continued visibility of the project is important to helping more individuals, corporate organisations and institutional partners connect with its humanitarian mission and support its expanding interventions for vulnerable children and young people.

As always, GLOWFUX @ 10 will offer a fusion of fun, culture and inspiration.

The day will begin with the GLOWFUX Carpet Session from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., providing guests with a glamorous red-carpet experience featuring photography, interviews, selfies, groupies and engaging interactions. At the same time, children will have access to a specially curated play arena filled with exciting activities.

The main concert will commence at 1:00 p.m. and run until 6:00 p.m., featuring a rich blend of music, dance, comedy and motivational moments.

Entertainment will come from renowned and emerging faces in the entertainment industry, including young female saxophonist Temilayo Abodunrin, Dom Sax, and other performers, alongside celebrated GLOWFUX Young Ambassadors such as Feranmi Golden Angel and Akorede Bobo. DJ MAPS Productions will keep the atmosphere alive throughout the celebration.

Organisers are also proposing the popular comedy duo of Gbenga Adeyinka D 1st and Doyin Kukoyi as anchors for the main concert, subject to final confirmation. Long-standing GLOWFUX anchors Coyman CFR and MC Luwy are also expected to support the event’s presentation.

At the GLOWFUX Carpet, engaging interviews will be conducted by Isabella, Lizzy Oluwatomisin and Tony Iji, with organisers also exploring the possibility of having a popular child celebrity actor join the team to make the experience even more exciting for guests.

The event will additionally feature the induction of new GLOWFUX Young Ambassadors – young advocates being nurtured to promote the spirit of selfless giving – as well as the prestigious GLOWFUX Hall of Charity Awards, which will recognise humanitarian excellence through awards for Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, NGO of the Year, Socially Responsible Corporate Brand of the Year and the Detribalised Nigerian Award.

Every attending child and adult will be treated with warmth and care, with sumptuous meals, drinks and entertainment provided free of charge.

One of the defining features of GLOWFUX @ 10 is the organisers’ determination to ensure that the anniversary leaves behind tangible value long after the music and festivities have ended.

The organisers are planning to host 15 organised needy homes across Lagos State, comprising orphanages, rehabilitation centres and other facilities caring for vulnerable children and young people, as beneficiaries of the anniversary celebration.

Beyond the usual gifts contributed by members of the donor public, plans are underway for each of the 15 beneficiary homes to receive milestone anniversary gifts, including generators, washing machines and other high-value household items.

The initiative is intended to transform the 10th anniversary from a one-day celebration into an intervention with lasting value for the beneficiary homes.

The anniversary plans are also consistent with the wider direction of the Bundle of Hope Child Care & Empowerment Foundation, which oversees GLOWFUX and is committed to child welfare, empowerment and social intervention.

As part of the countdown to the December homecoming celebration, GLOWFUX will also host a Novelty Charity Football Match in October in Ikorodu, featuring children and young people from the beneficiary needy homes as players.

The novelty match is designed to provide another opportunity for recreation, inclusion and interaction among the beneficiary homes while building momentum towards the main anniversary celebration in December.

Admission to GLOWFUX @ 10 remains free, with complimentary food, drinks and entertainment for guests.

However, every attendee is encouraged to come with gift items for children from the beneficiary homes. To make participation easier, a one-stop registration channel has been created for intending guests.

The organisers are equally appealing to well-meaning Nigerians, corporate organisations, institutions and development partners to support the anniversary programme through donations.

The anniversary project has already attracted the support of notable corporate, individual and media brands.

Supporting brands include Elegushi Royal Stool, CINI Holdings, Habeeb Okunola Foundation, Jimi Benson iCare Foundation, Courteville Solutions PLC, SIFAX Group, AkModel Properties, Seniors Wellbeing Foundation, Hands Lifting Hearts Initiatives, Primero Transport Ltd, Fidson Healthcare, Beloxxi Biscuits, Corsican Brothers, KingsMead Group of Schools, DJ MAPS Productions, Oshodi Arts Gallery, EpeeTech Solutions, 3Zs Fabrics, Peak Milk, Embrace Global Church and UAC Foods.

The organisers disclosed that discussions are ongoing with Sahara Group towards securing its support, while engagements are also underway with a major beverage company to provide refreshing drinks and bottled water for both the October novelty football match and the December anniversary celebration.

Media support for the anniversary campaign includes The Guardian, ThisDay Newspaper, Vanguard Newspaper, MITVPlus, LTV 8, City 105.1 FM, Tungba 100.9 FM, IKD 106.1 FM, Global Excellence Magazine, theeagleonline.com.ng, newspop.com, freedomonline.com.ng, thegazellenews.com, pmexpressng.com, freelanews.com, societyreporters.com, theimpactnewspaper.com, thestatusng.blogspot.com, omonaijablog.com.ng, Newsbreaknaija.com, Waves Media, Charlian TV, AjasaInfo and Quick Gist, among others.

Discussions are also ongoing with HipTV for additional media support.

With more than 20 media platforms across television, radio, print and digital media expected to participate in the December celebration, the organisers are positioning GLOWFUX @ 10 as one of the most extensive editions of the charity concert since its establishment.

The GLOWFUX journey, which began in 2016, has grown from modest engagements with children in needy homes into a wider platform where recreation, philanthropy, advocacy, corporate social responsibility and humanitarian recognition converge. The anniversary plans therefore seek not only to celebrate ten years of impact but to set the tone for an even more ambitious decade ahead.