Fasere: Digital Tools Will Address Africa’s Long-term Clinical Conditions

Founder and CEO of Medlitics, Michael Fasere, speaks about the need to build customised digital healthcare tools for Africa that will address long-term clinical conditions and enable clinicians to depend less on internet connectivity, while carrying out daily clinical routine, writes Emma Okonji

What specific gap or personal experience led to the founding of Medlitics, and why did you choose to focus specifically on chronic disease management in Africa, despite the digital infrastructure gap that exist?

Medlitics was born from firsthand experience with the fragmentation of healthcare delivery across Africa. We repeatedly saw patients with hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other chronic illnesses move among hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies, and specialists without a unified medical history. Care was episodic rather than continuous, leading to delayed interventions, duplicate tests, avoidable complications, and unnecessary healthcare costs.

The challenge isn’t merely access to healthcare—it’s continuity of care. Chronic diseases now account for an increasing share of deaths across Africa, yet most health systems remain designed to treat acute illnesses. Patients often seek care only when complications arise because mechanisms for continuous monitoring, early intervention, and personalized support are limited.

We founded Medlitics to shift healthcare from reactive treatment to proactive prevention by integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI), remote monitoring, digital health records, and connected care into a single platform that empowers patients and equips clinicians with better tools to manage long-term conditions.

Chronic diseases like hypertension and diabetes are often described as silent killers. How does Medlitics use continuous data tracking to shift patients from reactive crisis management to proactive daily care?

Medlitics continuously aggregates health information from multiple sources, including patient-reported outcomes, connected medical devices, laboratory results, medication adherence, lifestyle data, and virtual consultations.

Rather than waiting until patients become critically ill, our AI analyzes longitudinal trends to detect subtle signs of deterioration.

For example, instead of viewing a single elevated blood pressure reading in isolation, Meddy AI evaluates weeks or months of readings alongside medication adherence, glucose trends, symptoms, BMI, activity levels, and prior clinical history.

The platform generates personalized risk scores, early warning alerts, and evidence-based recommendations, enabling both patients and clinicians to intervene earlier.

Patients receive daily coaching, medication reminders, educational content, and personalised wellness recommendations, while clinicians receive actionable alerts instead of raw data streams.

Our objective is simple: identify deterioration before hospitalisation is necessary.

Building digital health tools in Africa comes with infrastructure challenges. How did you design Medlitics technically to work under low-resource conditions?

Africa requires healthcare technology designed for African realities rather than imported assumptions.

From day one, Medlitics was designed as an offline-first Progressive Web Application (PWA), enabling seamless offline functionality. The architecture enables clinicians and patients to continue working without requiring constant internet connectivity. Data entered offline is securely encrypted, stored locally, and automatically synchronised when connectivity is restored.

The additional design principles that we added to our PWA, include: Low-bandwidth optimisation; Mobile-first user experience; Device-independent deployment; Cloud-native microservices; Intelligent synchronisation; Secure local caching; API-first interoperability; and Modular deployment architecture.

This allows Medlitics to operate across urban hospitals, rural clinics, community health programmes, and remote regions, even with inconsistent connectivity.

How do you balance Artificial Intelligence (AI) insights with physician oversight to ensure safety and trust?

At Medlitics, AI augments clinicians, never replacing them. Meddy AI serves as a clinical decision-support system rather than an autonomous diagnostic engine.

Every recommendation is accompanied by: Supporting clinical evidence; Risk confidence scoring; Historical trend analysis; Clinical rationale; and Escalation recommendations.

High-risk cases are automatically prioritised for review by clinicians. Final diagnoses, treatment decisions, prescriptions, and care plans always remain the responsibility of licensed healthcare professionals. We intentionally designed Meddy AI around a “human-in-the-loop” governance model because trust and accountability are essential to healthcare.

Many patients do not own expensive wearables. How do you overcome the device barrier?

Technology adoption should never depend on buying expensive hardware. We are providing high-quality wearables that are not expensive at all. They can do almost everything current expensive wearables can do, with greater specialisation in reading vitals for blood pressure, cardio, and oxygen levels. Medlitics supports multiple data-acquisition pathways, such as Manual patient reporting; Bluetooth-enabled consumer devices; Hospital-grade monitoring equipment.

Pharmacy and laboratory integrations; Community health worker devices; and Smartphone sensors where appropriate.

Our strategy emphasises interoperability rather than reliance on proprietary hardware. This enables patients across income levels to participate while allowing hospitals, employers, NGOs, and insurers to integrate additional monitoring devices as needed. Healthcare accessibility should never depend on owning the latest wearable.

How does your practitioner dashboard reduce alert fatigue?

Clinician burnout is often caused by information overload rather than a lack of information. Our dashboard uses AI-powered risk stratification to surface only patients who require clinical attention. Rather than continuously displaying every vital sign, Meddy AI prioritizes: High-risk deterioration; Abnormal trend deviations; Medication non-adherence; Escalating clinical risk; Missing critical observations; and Patients overdue for intervention.

Clinicians manage prioritised patient queues rather than monitoring thousands of individual data points. The goal is actionable intelligence—not information overload.

How does Medlitics align patients, providers, insurers, and hospitals?

Healthcare works best when incentives are aligned. Patients benefit from better health outcomes, continuous engagement, and personalized care.

Clinicians benefit from AI-assisted decision support and a reduced administrative burden. Hospitals benefit from improved operational efficiency, better chronic disease management, lower readmission rates, and optimised resource utilisation.

Insurers benefit from predictive analytics, improved risk stratification, earlier intervention, lower claims costs, and healthier member populations.

Real-time data creates shared value across the ecosystem by shifting investment from expensive emergency care to prevention.

How does Medlitics ensure privacy and regulatory compliance?

Security and privacy are foundational to our architecture. In Medlitics, we implement: End-to-end encryption; Encryption at rest and in transit; Role-based access control (RBAC); Multi-factor authentication; Consent-driven data sharing; Comprehensive audit logging; Secure cloud infrastructure; Zero Trust security principles; Continuous monitoring; and Secure API authentication.

Our compliance strategy aligns with applicable regulations, including Nigeria’s NDPA/NDPC requirements, the UK GDPR, the EU GDPR, and evolving healthcare data protection frameworks across African markets.

As we expand internationally, our governance framework is designed to adapt to jurisdiction-specific regulatory requirements while ensuring consistent security standards.

What metrics will demonstrate success, and how will Medlitics transform healthcare over the next 3–5 years?

Success for Medlitics is measured by business growth and clinical impact.

Our clinical outcomes include: Reduced hospital readmissions; Earlier detection of chronic disease deterioration; Improved medication adherence; Better control of hypertension and diabetes; Higher patient engagement; and Improved quality-of-life outcomes. Our operational outcomes include: Lower clinician administrative workload; Faster clinical decision-making; Improved care coordination.

Reduced duplicate investigations; and Higher provider productivity. Our business metrics include: Active patients; Active clinicians; Partner hospitals; Enterprise customers; Patient retention; Annual recurring revenue (ARR); Customer acquisition cost (CAC); Lifetime value (LTV); Gross revenue retention; and Net revenue retention.

Over the next three to five years, we believe platforms like Medlitics will help Africa leapfrog legacy healthcare models by integrating AI, interoperable health records, remote patient monitoring, predictive analytics, and mobile-first care delivery. Rather than building healthcare systems around hospitals alone, Africa can build connected, data-driven ecosystems where care follows the patient—not the facility. That shift will improve access, reduce costs, strengthen health systems, and enable millions of people to receive proactive, personalised care, regardless of where they live.