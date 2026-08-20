ExxonMobil’s Ultra Deepwater DrillshipArrives N’Delta as $1bn Usan Infill Project Takes off

*Hope rises for additional 40,000bpd oil output in 18 months

Peter Uzoho

Nigerian affiliate of ExxonMobil, Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria (Offshore East) Limited, operator of the Usan field located in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 138 has announced the arrival of the Noble Gerry de Souza – an untra deepwater drillship, in Nigerian waters.

This development marks a major milestone in the execution of the Usan Infill Project, reinforcing the company’s commitment to investing in Nigeria’s deepwater energy sector.

In a statement issued Thursday, Esso said the arrival of the state-of-the-art ultra-deepwater drillship signals the commencement of a drilling campaign designed to unlock additional value from the Usan Field.

As a short cycle investment, the company said the project is expected to deliver up to 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) of incremental oil production within 18 months, contributing quickly to Nigeria’s energy security and economic development.

The Usan Infill Project is supported by a cumulative $1 billion investment by the OML 138 partners and underscores Esso’s confidence in Nigeria’s improving investment environment.

“The arrival of the Noble Gerry de Souza marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Usan Field and reflects our continued focus on delivering short cycle deepwater production growth through disciplined investment, in deploying technologies and through operational excellence,” Chairman and Managing Director of ExxonMobil affiliates in Nigeria,

Jagir Baxi, stated.

The company added that the advanced capabilities of the Noble Gerry de Souza will support the safe and efficient delivery of the drilling programme, helping maximize recovery from existing infrastructure while strengthening the long-term performance of the Usan asset.

This milestone, according to the statement, is the result of years of planning, collaboration, and dedication by multidisciplinary teams across Esso and partner organizations in Nigeria.

It maintained that their expertise and commitment have been instrumental in transitioning the project from concept to operational readiness.

As offshore activities commence, Esso said it remains focused on delivering the project safely and responsibly, in close partnership with government stakeholders, regulators, contractors, and coventurers.

“The arrival of the Noble Gerry de Souza represents the start of a new phase of investment, innovation, and growth for the Usan Field and further demonstrates Esso’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s energy future”, the company added.

The Usan Infill Project is designed to enhance production from the existing Usan Field through additional drilling and subsea development.