Eno Cautions Citizens Against Inflammatory Statements that Could Divide State

Okon Bassey in Uyo





Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has cautioned indigenes of the state against initiating and circulating narratives capable of creating division among the people.

Eno gave the warning at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, after arriving from Mirabel, Quebec, Canada, where he had gone for the pre-delivery inspection of the latest aircraft acquired by Ibom Air.

He called on Akwa Ibomites to disregard claims capable of stirring ethnic or political sentiments, urging them to remain united and committed to the collective advancement of the state.

The governor stressed that the administration’s commitment to the “Akwa Ibom United” philosophy was reflected in the spread of government projects, appointments and opportunities across the 31 local government areas of the state.

He stated, “This state moves as one. Previous leaders had led the state as one. Since I came on board, I have deepened the Akwa Ibom United mantra, and we are operating as one all around.”

Eno said the broad representation within his administration was evidence of the inclusive approach being adopted in governance, stating that key government officials, including the deputy governor and chief delivery advisor, come from different senatorial districts and parts of the state.

The governor emphasised that his administration had not allowed ethnic origin to determine how individuals were treated or the opportunities available to them, describing attempts to portray the state as divided as distractions from the work of government.

“I don’t think I have ever defined anybody by where they come from. So, I ask Akwa Ibomites to ignore all of those things. There is nothing like division anywhere. People just want to distract government,” the governor declared.

He also charged political leaders, traditional and community stakeholders, as well as other opinion leaders, to be mindful of statements and narratives that could sow discord among the people, warning that division can undermine the collective progress of the state.

Eno encouraged citizens to sustain their cooperation and support for the development agenda of the government, maintaining that peace and unity are necessary for the state to consolidate its achievements.

Reiterating his call for unity, the governor urged the people to continue to embrace peace, mutual respect, and togetherness, stressing that the collective progress of the state depends on the ability of its people to work together.

On his trip to Canada for the pre-delivery inspection of Ibom Air’s latest Airbus A220-300, Eno said the acquisition formed part of the administration’s sustained efforts to expand the state’s aviation capacity and build an ecosystem capable of stimulating employment and economic activity.

He expressed satisfaction with the consistency of the government’s investment in the airline, stating that the latest acquisition brings the number of aircraft procured by the administration to five.

“This is the third aircraft we are getting from Airbus since we came in 2023, and we also got two CRJ 900, fully paid for. So, we have done five, and that shows consistency,” he added.

Eno disclosed that work was also progressing on an aviation village designed to provide accommodation for airline personnel, while the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility was approaching completion.

He said the full operation of the facilities would expand the economic benefits of the aviation sector beyond air transportation, particularly through employment opportunities and increased economic activity.

He stated, “When this ecosystem begins to function at full capacity, you will appreciate the jobs it will create and, of course, the effect on our GDP as a state. That is when all these will begin to bring dividends, by the grace of God.”

Eno expressed optimism that the combined investments in Ibom Air and supporting aviation infrastructure would yield wider benefits for the state, including direct and indirect employment, increased commercial activity and stronger contribution to the state’s economy.