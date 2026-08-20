  • Thursday, 20th August, 2026

Binta International School Inaugurates Campus in Ibadan

Life & Style | 3 hours ago

Sunday Okobi

Binta International School has inaugurated a  campus in Ibadan, Oyo State in its continued  bid to provide essential and quality education to many Nigerians.

 Starting with Crèche, Playgroup, Nursery and Primary, the opening of Binta International School in Ibadan is a highly welcome initiative because  Binta has had over 30 years of experience providing premium education to pupils, with testimonies in the form of thousands of accomplished graduates and countless awards.

The management of the school said the Ibadan campus would also be complete with modern classrooms, computer labs, playgrounds, among others.

According to the Proprietress of the school, Mrs. Ehimwenma Adenuga, “Binta’s track record of excellence is evident in the successes made out of the Ejigbo, Ajao Estate, and Mushin campuses in Lagos State.

“It is on the backbone of these victories that we are opening a campus in Ibadan, for residents of Oyo State and its environs. With our priceless experience over the years and innovative ideas, parents and pupils alike will be getting the educational enlightenment and exposure, both locally and internationally, that they truly deserve, as BINTA stands for: Best In Nurturing Talents and Academics.”

She said that the Binta International School, which is located  off Mokola-Sango expressway in Ibadan, Oyo State, will commence operations on September 14, 2026, as enrollment will begin on August 27, 2026. 

She added  that parents and wards who are interested in enrolling their children in the school can start making enquiries through 07033487907 and Binta International Schools’ website.

 Adenuga  explained that  overall, the Binta  Educational Centre “aspires to be the best citadel of qualitative education through the use of highly qualified teachers in a most conducive learning environment.

“It is expected that these students upon graduation would be skilled in various endeavours. We empower students to ask insightful questions, explore disciplinary boundaries and confront conventional ways of thinking. Our vision is to tend to and nurture children to acquire academic excellence with discipline.”

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