Anambra: Zoning Re-echoes as LG Polls Draw Near

David-Chyddy Eleke reports that as local government elections draw near in Anambra state, the debate on the need to strengthen zoning in the state has been further reechoed.

On August 29, 2026, less than two weeks from now, eligible voters in Anambra state will go to polls to elect chairmen and councillors for the 21 local government areas of the state. Eight months back, the state had also successfully concluded a governorship election where the incumbent, Prof Chukwuma Soludo was reelected and had since been sworn in.

This month’s election brings to the fore once more the unwritten zoning system for political offices that exists in the state which has remained very potent in every election year. Though the pact can be termed a gentleman’s agreement that ensures rotation of power among the three senatorial zones in the state, but it has proven to cure a lot of nuisance associated with politicking, especially multiplicity of candidates, violence and waste of resources.

While the pact was first pronounced by Mr Peter Obi the former governor of the state, who stamped his feet strongly on the ground and insisted on producing a successor from Anambra North, the pact which has continued to determine the zone of successive governor afterwards seems to have been taken a notch further by the administration of Prof Chukwuma Soludo, especially with the coming local government election.

THISDAY gathered that during the primary election of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the local government election which was held in February, Soludo who monitored the process keenly ensured that zoning arrangements were adhered to in local government areas where such already exist, while new ones were entrenched.

As the state looks forward to producing a new set of leaders at the local government level, the need for adherence to the already existing system which has fostered so much peace and harmony cannot be over emphasized.

Already, with the success the arrangement has so far brought in Anambra, many are already calling for a further deepening of the system through micro zoning to accommodate areas where people have hardly had a shot at power. Proponents of this idea believe that it could help address perceived injustice and marginalization, while also fostering development in places where indigenes have not had the opportunity of calling the shot.

For example, Mr Anayo Ezeigwe, a public affairs analyst told our correspondent that: “The zoning arrangement we enjoy in Anambra today has removed the tigbuo zogbuo (violent) aspect of politicking in our state. People like me believe that because of the expensive nature of politics generally and especially in Anambra, certain parts of the state would have dominated its politics because of their wealth.

“For example, do you think Anambra South or Central would have ever conceded power to Anambra North if it was not for Peter Obi that insisted on ensuring it was the turn of Anambra North to be governor, after the south and central have had their shots?

“Today, if you go to Anambra North, especially in places like Anambra East and West, Ayamelum and Oyi Local Government Areas – places that were considered very backward in development have today become highly developed. That is simply because their son, Chief Willie Obiano had the opportunity of being the governor. So, beyond addressing marginalization of people of those areas and giving them a sense of belonging, the zoning system also helped them to develop themselves because someone who is not from that area will not know the utmost needs of the people.”

Another respondent, Mrs Ukamaka Ibe, a grassroot politician from Awka South said deepening the zoning formula in the state by cascading it to the local government level is a welcome development.

She said: “I have been in politics for years, and I know how rancorous politicking in Anambra used to be, but since the zoning formula took root, it is very easy to prune down the number of politicians coming into a race. Whether you like it or not, the more aspirants we have for a particular position, the more confusion and violence that tend to accompany it.

“Like now, because of the zoning, many politicians who wanted to come out and challenge Soludo for his second term could not come out. Even the few from other zones that made it were seen as losers, even before their intentions to contest were declared. Right now, the orderly way politics is played in Anambra is such that after the second term of Prof Soludo, we already know that power is returning to Anambra Central senatorial zone. Anyone that is not from that zone who is trying to contest is only seen as a joker, a trouble maker or someone who just wants to create awareness for subsequent election when their zone would be favoured.

“With this, we know that Anambra Central is the next in line, but if we have a micro zoning, we will further be able to pinpoint exactly which part of the central that should produce the next governor in the state”.

While Anambra Central would be patiently waiting for Soludo to finish his term, some individuals within the zone are already making their intention to contest known, even though through veiled support. Anambra Central zone consists of seven local government areas, which involves three broad blocs that can further be described as specific federal constituencies.

There is the Idemili bloc consisting of Idemili North and South Local Government Areas, the the Old Njikoka bloc, which is made up of Anaocha, Njikoka and Dunukofia Local Government Areas and the Awka bloc with two local government areas, being Awka North and Awka South. While Idemili bloc and old Njikoka bloc have had indigenes as governor, the Awka bloc has never had same opportunity since the creation of the state since 1991.

For people like Mrs Ibe, these are some of the reason why Awka despite being the capital of the state has not experienced so much development. “If someone from Awka becomes the governor, I can bet that is when the state capital will experience the kind of looks it truly deserves. That is why we think that microzoning does not only address marginalization but also brings development,” she said.