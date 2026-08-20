2027: HURIWA Asks Candidates to Halt Hate Speech, Present Clear Devt Blueprints

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) called on all presidential candidates in the 2027 general election to use the 150-day campaign window to engage Nigerians on policy, development plans, and practical solutions, instead of resorting to hate speech, ethnic mobilisation, and divisive rhetoric.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA said the start of the presidential campaign should begin a serious national conversation about the future of the country, not another cycle of empty promises, name-calling, and exploitation of religious and ethnic fault lines.

The group urged candidates and their supporters to conduct campaigns with restraint, civility, and respect for the constitutional rights of opponents and citizens.

According to HURIWA, Nigerians deserve to know in clear and measurable terms what each candidate would do differently if elected, and how such programmes would be funded and implemented.

It said candidates should go beyond manifestos and slogans and explain the specific strategies, institutions, timelines, and resources to be deployed.

HURIWA said the central issues of the 2027 campaign must include national unity, poverty reduction, job creation, economic stability, industrialisation, constitutionalism, human rights, security and the rule of law.

It added that elections should not continue to be driven mainly by ethnic, religious or regional calculations while millions face poverty, unemployment and insecurity.

HURIWA challenged candidates to present economic blueprints that would move Nigeria from an import-dependent and consumption-driven economy to one built on production, manufacturing, agriculture, technology and value addition.

It insisted that candidates must explain how they would reduce inflation, expand employment, support small and medium enterprises, attract investment, and create an enabling environment for industries nationwide.