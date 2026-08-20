2027: Group Takes Tinubu Re-election Campaign to Abuja Streets

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The 2027 presidential election campaign took an early turn towards grassroots mobilisation in Abuja on Wednesday as the Hope Alive Initiative (HAI) deployed about 40 giant, colourful human mascots across strategic locations in the Federal Capital Territory to promote President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The unusual street activation, which marked the opening phase of HAI’s multi-platform campaign, saw the mascots deployed around major roundabouts, markets, motor parks and other busy areas, drawing the attention of motorists, commuters and residents.

Carrying banners and campaign messages, the mascots moved through parts of the capital as HAI sought to take its pro-Tinubu message beyond conventional political gatherings and directly into public spaces.

The initiative is the first phase of a broader campaign that will combine physical mobilisation with digital and traditional media, including a city-wide SMS campaign, a weekly Pidgin-language radio programme and an original campaign jingle.

In a statement signed by its Director of Press and Communications, Ernest Omoarelojie, HAI said it decided to support Tinubu’s re-election based on what it described as the administration’s “bold reforms and initiatives” aimed at repositioning the Nigerian economy and strengthening national institutions.

The organisation listed reforms in the petroleum sector, developments in the foreign exchange market, increased government revenue and foreign reserves, moves towards greater Local Government autonomy, police and internal security reforms, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), tax reforms and major road projects among the areas it believes should inform the 2027 electoral debate.

“While these reforms have come with short-term challenges, we believe they are difficult but necessary steps towards a more sustainable, prosperous and better governed Nigeria,” the organisation said.

Omoarelojie, who spoke during the street mobilisation, said the group was deliberately adopting a grassroots approach to ensure that its message reached Nigerians outside traditional political structures.

“We are asking Nigerians to look beyond sentiment. Let us look at the facts as they are,” he said.

According to him, citizens should assess the administration on the basis of its policies, programmes and measurable outcomes rather than political sentiments.

He cited the student loan scheme, economic reforms, foreign exchange management and infrastructure development as areas in which HAI believes the administration has made significant progress.

The organisation acknowledged that some of the government’s reforms had imposed short-term economic difficulties on citizens but argued that their long-term benefits would depend on sustained implementation.

HAI’s campaign will also deploy SMS messaging as a direct communication channel to residents across Abuja.

The organisation said the digital mobilisation would constitute the first stage of a wider communication strategy designed to expand as the 2027 election approaches.

Another major component of the campaign is a weekly Pidgin-language radio programme titled Wetin Tinubu Don Do Sef, designed to explain government policies and programmes in language accessible to a broad section of Nigerians.

According to HAI, each episode will concentrate on a specific policy area, examine its impact and explain how citizens could benefit from relevant government initiatives.

The programme is expected to feature a presenter alongside guests or co-hosts, with expert perspectives, citizen contributions and practical examples incorporated into discussions.

HAI said the programme would subsequently be syndicated on selected radio stations across the country as the campaign expands.

The organisation is also preparing an original campaign jingle intended to give the mobilisation effort a distinct identity and reinforce its political message across radio and other platforms.

HAI said the jingle draws inspiration from the tradition of memorable Nigerian political campaign songs, including the famous Hope ’93 campaign associated with the late businessman and politician, Chief M.K.O. Abiola.

The organisation said its August 19 street activation was only the beginning of a sustained campaign that would combine grassroots mobilisation, traditional broadcasting, digital communication and public engagement.

Subsequent phases will focus on explaining government policies and programmes in the economy, education, security and infrastructure sectors, with particular emphasis on NELFUND, economic reforms, security initiatives and road projects.

Omoarelojie said the 2027 election would offer Nigerians an opportunity to examine the country’s direction and decide whether the Tinubu administration had earned another mandate.

He urged voters to engage with the issues and judge the administration by its record, policies and their effects on citizens rather than political rhetoric.

With its deployment of human mascots, SMS mobilisation, Pidgin broadcasting and campaign music, HAI’s Abuja activation signals an effort to give the Tinubu re-election campaign a distinctly grassroots character long before the 2027 presidential contest reaches its peak.