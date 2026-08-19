  • Wednesday, 19th August, 2026

US Court Gives Attorney, Pirro, Ultimatum to Issue Tinubu’s Drug-trafficking Record

Featured | 3 seconds ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

United States District judge, Beryl Howell, has issued Donald Trump-appointed attorney, Jeanine Pirro, four additional days to release the drug-trafficking records of Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu.

According to Dr. Von Batten-Montague-York, who disclosed the development in a post on X, Judge Howell noted that the case had been pending for more than three years.

Pirro had reportedly requested an additional 10 days to comply with the order concerning records held by the US Department of Justice, DOJ, Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, and Drug Enforcement Administration, DEA.

However, Judge Howell, granted only four additional days, setting August 21, 2026 as the deadline for compliance.

Von Batten said the development was a renewed effort by Pirro and the Department of Justice to release the records, insisting that the documents should now be made public.

“We deeply appreciate US Attorney Pirro and the DOJ’s renewed motivation to release these documents, and we agree with Judge Howell. This case has been pending for three years. The time to release the Tinubu drug-trafficking files is now,” he wrote.

According to him, US’s strategic interests with Nigeria should not prevent the release of the records.

“As President Trump has indicated, our shared interests with Nigeria do not mean supporting an alleged drug trafficker,” he added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.