  • Wednesday, 19th August, 2026

SPF Calls for Nominations for the Wole Oguntokun Legacy Award

Life & Style | 1 second ago

Street Project Foundation (SPF) has called for  nominations for The Wole Oguntokun Legacy Award, which celebrates young Nigerians using theatre, storytelling and the arts to inspire change, preserve culture and champion social justice.

According to the organisers, n ominations close on 22 August 2026, and the award will be presented at Do What U Love Festival 7.0, taking place in Lagos on 11 September 2026.

The award is open to Nigerian residents aged 18 to 35 working across four categories: theatre practitioners, storytellers, arts and creative advocates, and performing artists. Members of the public may nominate a deserving creative, or apply directly, at https://dwulfestival.com/wola or by scanning the nomination QR code on Street Project Foundation’s official channels.

Founder, SPF, Rita Ezenwa-Okoro,  stated: “The award carries the name and legacy of Wole Oguntokun, the Nigerian playwright, director and lawyer fondly known as “Laspapi,” who died in March 2024. 

Over more than two decades, Oguntokun served as artistic director of Renegade Theatre and Theatre Planet Studios, and founded Theatre Republic, a Lagos performing arts hub that gave rehearsal and production space to a generation of theatre-makers, dancers and musicians. 

He led Renegade Theatre to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2013, the first Nigerian company to present work at the festival, and used the stage throughout his career to confront difficult social subjects, from the trial behind The Emancipation of Yankee Oluwale to The Chibok Girls: Our Story. 

The Wole Oguntokun Legacy Award carries that spirit forward, recognising young Nigerian creatives turning art into impact.

The award builds on the momentum of Do What U Love Festival’s creative recognition programme, which in its most recent edition awarded a N500,000 cash prize to winner Ayodeji Ajadi.”

Nominations are free and open now through 22 August 2026. Full eligibility criteria and the nomination form are available at https://dwulfestival.com/wola, via the QR code on Street Project Foundation’s promotional materials, or by contacting community@streetproject.org.ng.

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