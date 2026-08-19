Niger CAN Sues for Restraints over Communal Clashes

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Following frequent clashes among the Bargarawas, Fulanis and Kambari tribes in the Borgu and Agwara Local Government Areas of Niger State, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, the Most Reverend Dr. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, has intervened by seeking restraints by the combatants.

Most Reverend Yohanna, in a statement made available to journalists in Minna yesterday, described the actions of the combatants as “ungodly and worrisome,” before asking them to sheath their swords and toe the path of peace.

“I charge you people to sheath your swords and put an end to the destructions, maiming and killings,” saying also that “nobody should take the law into his hands.”

In recent times, the faceoff among the ethnic nationalities has claimed several lives and led to the destruction of much property.

Bishop Yohanna noted that the feuding communities had lived together peacefully for several decades but blamed the crisis on new elements that infiltrated the communities from other countries.

He said: “As a major stakeholder and one who would choose peace and togetherness over crisis, I strongly appeal to all the tribes which include Kambari, Fulani, and Bargarawas to remain calm and stop the fighting and killing.

“We have lived peacefully for decades, and I can only appeal to you all not to allow the bad eggs who have infiltrated our peaceful communities to continue to cause disaffection amongst us,” before also urging the people to work with security agents to weed out bad elements, especially those working as informants rather than fighting each other.

The CAN chairman also urged members of vigilance groups, youths and the ethnic groups to sheath their swords, saying all grievances should be channelled through the appropriate quarters.

According to him, “Let us embrace peace; I believe the government, security agencies, and well-meaning individuals can handle the situation and bring lasting calm to our communities.”

Bishop Yohanna appealed to the Emir of Borgu, Alhaji Muhammed Haliru Dantoro, to set up a peace and conflict resolution committee to help the different ethnic groups talk and solve problems fairly.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago, for their roles in ensuring that security is beefed up in Agwara and Borgu communities.