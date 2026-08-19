ISACA Lagos Marks 30 Years of Excellence, Impact

The Lagos Chapter of the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) is set to commence a week-long celebration of its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of professional excellence, leadership, innovation, knowledge development and service to Nigeria’s technology community.

According to the President of ISACA Lagos Chapter, Mr. Justus Osuji, the anniversary activities, scheduled to begin on Thursday, August 20, 2026, will bring together the ISACA Global leadership, including Global CEO, Mr. Erik Prusch, and Global CFO, Mr. Thomas Kyei-Boateng, alongside the ISACA Lagos Chapter Board, the 30th Anniversary Planning Committee chaired by Dr. Bode Oguntoke, past leaders, members, industry stakeholders, partners and other distinguished guests.

The milestone celebration is themed, “30 Years of Excellence, 30 Years of Impact and 30 Years of Leadership,” reflecting the Chapter’s evolution from a pioneering professional initiative in 1996 into a vibrant community contributing to the advancement of technology governance, IT audit, cybersecurity, risk management, privacy and digital trust.

The ISACA Lagos Chapter traces its origins to 1996, when Mr. Christian C. Ekeigwe, FCA, CPA Massachusetts, pioneered the establishment of ISACA’s presence in Nigeria through the Lagos Chapter. The Chapter was formally registered in 2004 and has since grown into a vibrant professional community with more than 1,000 official members.