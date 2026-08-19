Ideato Rep Ugochinyere Secures N220m FG-funded PAP Scholarships For 3 Constituents In UK

Three indigenes of Ideato Federal Constituency have secured fully funded postgraduate scholarships worth over ₦220 million to study in the United Kingdom through the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

The beneficiaries of the scholarships, facilitated by the member representing Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, are expected to depart for the UK in September after completing their visa processes.

The scholarship covers tuition, accommodation, transportation and other approved educational expenses throughout the beneficiaries’ studies.

The beneficiaries are Mmesoma Precious Ajih of Umueshi in Ideato South, who will study for an MBA at Coventry University; Agozirim Sylvester Mbonu of Urualla in Ideato North, who will pursue an LLM in Environmental Law at the University of Dundee; and Obika Miriam Ifeoma of Akokwa in Ideato North, who will study Bioinformatics at the University of Birmingham.

Their university admissions have been secured, while advance tuition payments have been processed ahead of their visa interviews.

Ugochinyere, who chairs the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), said the intervention was secured under the Federal Government’s Presidential Amnesty Programme, which provides educational opportunities for qualified youths from oil-producing states.

The lawmaker commended the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr. Dennis Otuaro, for what he described as his commitment to human-capital development and the expansion of educational opportunities for young people from oil-producing communities.

He also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Government for sustaining and strengthening the programme, describing it as an important platform for developing the next generation of Nigerian professionals.

Ugochinyere said the scholarship represented more than an educational opportunity, describing the beneficiaries as future assets to Ideato, Imo State and Nigeria.

“When you elect a young man with vision, commitment and the capacity to attract opportunities, things begin to happen differently. Ideato is raising a new generation of leaders, and with purposeful leadership, our people will continue to occupy their rightful place at the centre of national development. We will continue to open doors for our people wherever opportunities exist,” he said.

The lawmaker further pledged to pursue more Federal Government scholarships, empowerment programmes and other interventions capable of improving the lives of constituents.

The three beneficiaries are expected to be hosted to a farewell luncheon by Ugochinyere before their departure for the United Kingdom.