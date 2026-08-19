HYPADEC MD, Others Back Idris for Second Term Over Development Strides

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





Major stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kebbi State have reaffirmed what they described as “absolute confidence” in the re-election of Governor Nasir Idris in 2027, citing his performance in office in the last two years as unprecedented.

The latest endorsement came from the Managing Director of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission, HYPADEC, and a leading APC stakeholder in the state, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, during a parley in Abuja with the Kebbi State Governor’s Media Team.

The media team is currently on a nationwide advocacy and engagement tour to major media organizations and critical stakeholders to showcase the developmental strides of the Idris administration and seek support for the sustenance of good governance in Kebbi.

Yelwa said his conviction was rooted in the acknowledgment by the people of Kebbi of the “uncommon impactful” leadership of Governor Idris, which he noted had turned around the socio-economic fortunes of communities across the state within barely two years.

According to him, individuals and groups from both the public and private sectors have been trooping to Birnin Kebbi to express appreciation to the governor for his people-oriented policies and interventions across sectors.

He listed the beneficiaries of the governor’s goodwill to include traditional and religious leaders, women and youth organizations, labour unions, the academic community, trade unions, agro-allied industries, and notable elder statesmen cutting across ethnic, religious and political divides.

Citing specific achievements, the HYPADEC boss highlighted regular payment of scholarships and clearance of backlog of scholarship debts, construction and rehabilitation of educational institutions, and payment of backlog of pensions and gratuity to retirees.

Other achievements he mentioned include provision of free farming inputs to farmers, construction and rehabilitation of general hospitals and primary healthcare centres, implementation of various economic empowerment programmes, and other welfare initiatives targeted at vulnerable groups.

“These and many other incentives not mentioned have made the people feel indebted and eagerly waiting to reciprocate in 2027. Besides, the interest of the people in his re-election supersedes his personal interest as it were,” Yelwa stated.

He also spoke on the collaboration between HYPADEC and the Kebbi State Government, particularly in the provision of potable water and means of transportation for riverine communities.

He recalled that the Managing Director of NAMA, Engineer Ahmad Faruk, had earlier declared that “there is no vacancy in Kebbi State Government House.”

Earlier, the leader of the Governor’s Media Team and Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed BK, said the tour was aimed at projecting Governor Idris’ giant strides that have changed the narrative of development in Kebbi, and to seek the contributions of patriotic stakeholders committed to sustaining the momentum.