As Campaign for Nigeria’s 2027 Presidential Poll Begins Today…

Ahead of the 2027 general election, political campaigns, rallies and grassroots mobilization for votes, support and endorsement begins today for presidential candidates as the Independent National Electoral Commission declares open the electioneering process. Adedayo Akinwale writes.

The political fireworks for the 2027 general election officially begins today with a full blast after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lifts the ban on political campaigns, rallies and grassroots mobilisation.

Section 98(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026 stipulates that campaigns in public by every political party shall commence 250 days before the polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day.

In line with the revised timetable and schedule of activities, political campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly elections commence today, August 19, 2026 and will close on January 15, 2027. Similarly, political campaigns for the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will commence on September 9, 2026 and close on February 5, 2027.

Checks revealed that the electoral umpire had fixed January 16, 2027 for Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly polls would be held on February 6, 2027.

The presidential election, has over the years, captivated the hearts of and attracted the interests of many Nigerians because of its suspense, tension, unpredictable outcome and a lot of politicking that comes with it.

Expectedly, the 2027 presidential election will be no different. Three leading presidential candidates will again slug it out as they put up every truck in their sleeves to outmaneuver one another in their quest to win the contest .

The three leading candidates are: the incumbent and presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Peter Obi of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC).

Clearly, the three-horse raise would be a clear replica of what happened during the 2023 presidential poll when Tinubu contested on the platform of APC, Obi on the platform of Labour Party and Atiku contested on the platform of People’s Democratic Party.

In spite of the clear discontentment of some Nigerians with the APC government at the centre due to the ongoing economic reforms which has led to high inflation, insecurity and unemployment, among others, the ruling party may win the election at the end of day if the opposition parties fail to present a united front to defeat the APC.

Abubakar, a veteran and an old war horse, had ran unsuccessfully for President of Nigeria six times, in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023. He contested on the platform of Social Democratic Party presidential primaries in 1993, but lost the ticket to Moshood Abiola. He was a presidential candidate of the Action Congress in the 2007 presidential election. He came third to Umaru Yar’Adua of the PDP and Muhammadu Buhari of the ANPP.

He also contested the presidential primaries of PDP during the 2011 presidential election losing out to incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan. In 2014, he joined the APC ahead of the 2015 presidential election and contested the presidential primaries. He lost to the late Buhari.

In 2017, he returned to the PDP and was the party presidential candidate during the 2019 presidential election, again losing to Buhari. In May 2022, he was chosen as the PDP presidential candidate again, this time for the 2023 general election, he came second to Tinubu.

In 2025, Abubakar left the PDP to join the ADC, where he emerged as the 2027 presidential candidate of the party.

In the case of Obi, the first time he contested a presidential election was in 2023. His performance in the last presidential election created a huge upset. The Obidient Movement, a support group which was basically led by the youth, took charge of the campaign. It comprised the youth from every part of Nigeria. The way and manner the federal government handled the #EndSARS protest, which led to the death of some youth, swells up the rank of the Obidient group, who were determined to take their pound of flesh through their voter’s card. Prior to the election, they made the best use of social media to galvanise support for Obi. While he came third in the election, his performance wasn’t disappointing. He gave the ruling APC a run for their money, while he also succeeded in depleting the voting base of the PDP in the South East.

While Obi has consistently claimed he won the election, he couldn’t prove it in the court of law. Ever since, Obi has become a strong voice in Nigeria politics that cannot be ignored. To some, he is a better choice for the position of the President compared to the candidate of any other party.

Ever since, he has remained in the political space, lending his voice to any issue of national importance, while condemning policies of government he thinks were not well implemented or could have been done in a better way.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t really told Nigerians of the things he would do differently, whenever he criticizes any government policy. Analysts believe it’s an area Obi needs to improve on to sell himself to those Nigerians that are yet to decide who to vote for in the next election.

With the 2027 election fast approaching, Nigerian opposition parties have resolved to convene a major unity summit in Abuja being organised by the G-100 Coalition led by a former National Vice Chairman, North-east of the APC, Salihu Lukman.

The alliance aimed at reconciling fractured groups and pick a consensus candidate to challenge the APC in the 2027 general election.

Interestingly, while Nigerians see the move as a welcome development, the desperate nature of leading presidential candidates like Atiku and Obi makes the move dead on arrival.

At different times, Atiku had joined several political parties just to be on the ballot to realize his dream of becoming the president of the country.

Incidentally, Obi has joined the class of nomadic politicians who are always ready to join any party willing to offer its presidential ticket on a platter of gold.

It may interest you to note that prior to the 2023 presidential election, Obi contested the primary in the PDP where he lost the ticket to Atiku. Because of his desire to be on the ballot, he joined the Labour party, where he eventually contested. Obi subsequently left the Labour party for ADC. When it became clear that he couldn’t win the ticket for the party, he left to join the NDC.

Based on this, it would take a miracle to convince either Atiku or Obi to step down for each other and present a coalition candidate ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Be that as it may, the ruling party believed that the proposed ‘Unity Summit’ championed by the G-100 coalition against the re-election of Tinubu would fail.

APC Director of media and publicity, Bala Ibrahim told THISDAY that the ruling party was doing everything possible to retain the confidence of the people and to ensure the Renewed Hope mandate of President Tinubu is renewed.

He stated: “Why no party is over prepared, but our party is not under prepared. As the party in power, we know the responsibility is more on our head than it is on other parties that are jostling for positions with us.

“So, we are doing everything to retain the confidence the people have in us, and we are doing everything to return President Bola Tinubu to power based on the mantra of Renewed Hope Agenda. So we are prepared, and we are going to continue with preparations as things unfold.”

While the opposition parties are still trying to present a coalition candidate, the ruling party has assured party members that it would soon unveil a detailed, nationwide campaign program.

Speaking with journalists on Monday in Abuja after the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting that lasted for three hours the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka said the party is prioritising thorough preparation and consultations over a rushed rollout.

He said: “August 19 is the date fixed by INEC for all parties to start the presidential and National Assembly campaign. There is no law that says we must start on that day. The only thing is, no political party is permitted to start ahead of the day.

“The party is coming up with a comprehensive and well-thought-out nationwide campaign schedule after necessary consultation with critical stakeholders and affected candidates.There is no law that says we must start on Wednesday.”

Unlike in 2023, the Obidient movement appeared to have lost steam, Atiku hasn’t really been pulling weight while the APC is fighting tooth and nail to convince Nigerians of the need to vote the ruling party again.