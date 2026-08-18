  • Tuesday, 18th August, 2026

Prominent Nigerians Praise IBB at 85, Hail His Contributions to Nation Building

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Prominent Nigerians have showered praises on and offered prayers for more long life for former military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida as he marked his 75th birthday yesterday.

Among those who praised the contributions of General Babangida to nation building were another Nigerian military leader, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Senate Committee Chairman on Appropriation, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, and the Niger State Governor Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago.

General Abdulsalami Abubakar described the celebrant as a successful military man, who contributed to the development of the Nigerian Army and of the country.

Senator Sani Musa, on his part, prayed for long life for General Babangida so “that we will continue to draw from his fountain of knowledge.”

According to Musa, “We will continue to cherish his contributions to the development of Niger State and Nigeria, his wise counsel will also continue to guide us in taking decisions  for the political and economic developments of Nigeria” 

Bago, in his congratulatory message, signed on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, described the celebrant as “an elder statesman, visionary, patriotic, dogged, and exemplary leader.”

Bago also commended  “the bravery and charisma of General Babangida in decision-making, especially during his leadership, which has helped in stabilising the country.”

Special prayers were offered for more long life and good health by Islamic scholars at his residence.

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