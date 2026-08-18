Orashi Endorses Dumo Lulu-Briggs for Rivers Guber Race

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Orashi National Congress (ONC) has endorsed the candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, ahead of the 2027 Rivers State governorship race, with the group describing its decision as a strong statement on the political equity and aspirations of the people.

The congress resolved to support Lulu-Briggs at a special convention held in Erema, Ogba/Ebgema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the State, after deliberation on the political, developmental and security challenges confronting the Orashi region and the state at large.

In a statement by Nia’Bari Fakae, Special Adviser, Media, to Lulu-Briggs, ONC said the endorsement was described as “more than another political endorsement,” adding that it reflected a growing desire among communities to have a meaningful voice in determining who leads the state.

According to Fakae, the ONC decision was anchored basically on political equity and the conviction that Rivers West Senatorial District should have the opportunity to produce the next governor of Rivers State.

He, however, said the significance of the endorsement went beyond senatorial rotation. “It speaks to a growing democratic instinct in Nigeria: the desire of citizens and communities to have a meaningful voice in determining who leads them,” the statement said.

Fakae said the endorsement was particularly significant against the backdrop of increasing debates over internal party democracy, political monetisation, godfatherism and the influence of powerful political structures ahead of the 2027 elections.

He argued that the Orashi decision demonstrated that communities could independently make political choices based on their aspirations and assessment of leadership.

The statement said Lulu-Briggs had consistently promoted the ideals of equity, unity and development across Rivers State, while advocating an end to political conflicts that could distract the state from addressing its developmental challenges.

Fakae also referred to a recent legal development involving the NDC candidate, noting that a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt in July dismissed a suit challenging his emergence as the party’s governorship candidate after the plaintiff discontinued the case.

More importantly, he said, Lulu-Briggs had repeatedly framed his political ambition around the principles of putting the people first and allowing the people to decide.

The media aide said the ONC endorsement should therefore be viewed as an expression of confidence in a political alternative, rather than merely a party-related development.

“Rivers State deserves an election in which ideas can compete freely, competence can be examined honestly, character can be tested, and the people can make their choice,” Fakae said.

He added that the growing support for Lulu-Briggs suggested that the 2027 contest could increasingly be defined not only by the size of political structures, but also by the confidence candidates are able to earn from the electorate.

The Orashi National Congress has made its choice, Fakae said, urging stakeholders to listen to and take seriously the voice emerging from the region as Rivers State moves towards the 2027 governorship election.