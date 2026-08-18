Mohammed Hails Peaceful Council Polls

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has commended the conduct of the Bauchi State Local Government Council elections, describing the process as orderly, peaceful and transparent, as the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC), conducted Local Government Council elections across the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

He expressed optimism that the Allied People’s Movement (APM) would perform well in the 2027 general election, considering its acceptability since it was introduced to the people of Bauchi State.

The governor made the commendation shortly after casting his vote at Bakin dutse Polling Unit, Ward 008, Dan Ward, Duguri, in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

Mohammed, who arrived at the polling unit alongside his wife and other entourage, participated in the voting process and observed the conduct of the election at the centre.

Speaking after casting his ballot, the governor commended the State Independent Electoral Commission, for its role in conducting the election, as well as the election officials for ensuring that the process was carried out in an orderly manner.

He said his administration would continue to support a democratic process that allowed citizens to freely exercise their constitutional right to vote and choose leaders of their choice.

Mohammed also assured the people of Bauchi State that his government would do everything within its powers to ensure that votes cast by the electorate were properly protected, counted and reflected in the final outcome of the election.

He, however, criticised some political parties for announcing their withdrawal from the election shortly before the exercise, saying such decisions could undermine the participation of citizens in the democratic process.

He urged the electorate to remain peaceful and vigilant throughout the voting and counting processes, while calling on all stakeholders and political actors to respect the outcome of the election in the interest of peace and development in Bauchi State.