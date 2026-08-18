Idris: Former Military President Ibrahim Babangida Committed to United Nigeria

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has lauded former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida for his devotion to the unity of the country.

Idris affirmed this in a statement issued Monday to congratulate Babangida on the 85th birthday.

The minister described Gen. Babangida as an elder statesman, whose life and service occupy an important place in Nigeria’s contemporary history.

He said Babangida’s journey through military service, national leadership and statesmanship represented a significant chapter in Nigeria’s political and institutional evolution.

According to Idris, decades after leaving office, the former military president had remained engaged with issues of national importance, particularly those concerning Nigeria’s unity, stability and development.

He said General Babangida’s experiences in leadership and public service constituted a valuable reservoir from which succeeding generations can draw lessons about the complexities and responsibilities of nation-building.

He also acknowledged the former Military President’s enduring faith in Nigeria and his continued interventions in support of national cohesion and peaceful coexistence.

“General Babangida remains an important voice in our national journey, and at 85, we celebrate his service, his statesmanship and his enduring commitment to a united Nigeria,” Idris said.

He wished the former Military President many more years of good health, peace and fulfilment, while praying that he continues to enjoy the affection of his family and the goodwill of Nigerians.