FGN/IFAD-VCDP Distribute Farm Equipment to Farmers to Boost Food Security in Kogi, Empower 33 PWDs

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





The Federal Government/IFAD Assisted Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP-AF) in Kogi State, has distributed agricultural equipment to farmers and provided start-up packs to 33 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) to promote inclusion, self-reliance and sustainable livelihoods.

The distribution held in Lokoja Monday covered farmers who are producers, processors and marketers, as well as women beneficiaries across 5 Local Government Areas: Ajaokuta, Lokoja, Ibaji, Olamaboro, and Kabba-Bunu.

Speaking on behalf of the government, the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security,Timothy Ojomah, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Moses Dare said the intervention demonstrates that development must be inclusive.

He noted that the Kogi State Government under Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo is committed to agricultural development, poverty reduction and the inclusion of vulnerable groups.

“This is not merely about providing equipment. It is about creating opportunities, promoting self-reliance, strengthening livelihoods, and restoring confidence,” he said

He urged beneficiaries to use the items productively and embrace cooperative structures.

The State Project Coordinator (SPC), IFAD-VCDP Kogi, Dr Stella Adejoh, said the programme believes “disability is not inability.”

She disclosed that while farmers contributed 30 per cent of equipment cost, support for PWDs was provided at no cost.

Items distributed to PWDs include bags of rice, tables, chairs, bowls and POS terminals, with prior training on how to use them for small businesses.

Dr. Adejoh added that about 300 farmers received equipment such as knapsack sprayers, solar-powered pumping machines, threshers, wheelbarrows and shovels, etc.

“In addition, 350 women received energy-efficient cooking stoves linked to briquetting machines that convert rice husk and other agricultural waste into clean fuel.

“We expect this intervention to be sustainable. Beneficiaries should use these items for the purpose they are given,” she said.

She appreciated Gov. Ahmed Ododo for prompt payment of counterpart funds and the Ministry of Agriculture for its support.

Dr. Adejoh said VCDP has profiled 7,575 farmers across the 5 LGAs and has so far supported about 5,600 farmers along the cassava and rice value chains.

Beneficiaries including Yakubu Mohammed from Olamaboro, Glory Omale from Ibaji and Latifat Babatunde from Ajaokuta thanked VCDP, IFAD and the state government.

One beneficiary of the briquette stove said: “The stove uses briquettes made from rice husk. We really thank God for this support.”