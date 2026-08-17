Medical Expert Offers Tips on Stroke Prevention

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A Nigerian medical expert based in South Africa, Dr. Ademola Tosin Ojo, has enjoined Nigerians to pay close attention to their health and adopt preventive measures to reduce the risk of stroke.

He gave the advice during a radio/television programme where he discussed stroke, its warning signs, possible causes, prevention, and appropriate first-aid measures.

The cardiovascular doctor urged members of the public to take early warning signs seriously, stating that prompt recognition of stroke symptoms and immediate medical attention could significantly improve the chances of survival and recovery.

According to him, lifestyle choices, diet, and certain underlying health conditions can increase an individual’s risk of suffering a stroke, charging Nigerians to maintain healthy eating habits, monitor their blood pressure, and seek medical attention whenever unusual symptoms occur.

Ojo also spoke on how to respond when a person begins to show signs of a stroke, cautioning against self-medication and unnecessary delays in seeking professional medical care.

He further explained that basic first-aid measures could be taken while waiting for emergency medical assistance, particularly in cases involving cardiac arrest, and highlighted some of the factors that may contribute to such medical emergencies.

The Ekiti-born medical expert has continued to use his public health programmes to promote health awareness and educate members of the public on common health challenges.

He has previously discussed a wide range of health issues, including malaria, kidney disease, hypertension, and other conditions affecting people in Nigeria and around the world.