Umahi: Tinubu Has Turned Nigeria into Construction Site with Massive Projects

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has said President Bola Tinubu has transformed states across the country into construction sites through massive infrastructure development.

Umahi spoke at the weekend while inspecting the ongoing Calabar–Ebonyi–Benue–Kogi–Nasarawa–Abuja Superhighway, one of the federal government’s flagship projects.

The minister said the scale of road construction and other infrastructure projects under Tinubu’s administration demonstrated the President’s commitment to inclusive development and addressing what he described as the perceived marginalisation of the South-east.

He urged journalists and other stakeholders to adequately inform Nigerians about the impact of the projects, particularly their potential to improve security, boost commerce and strengthen economic activities across the country.

“Look at the beautiful roads we are passing through. Do you think about the security improvements on this corridor? Do you think about the economic viability of this corridor? Do you think about commerce?” Umahi asked.

He said the completion of the superhighway would bring previously distant parts of the country closer and fundamentally alter the economic relationship between the South-east and other regions.

“When Sokoto becomes very close to Ebonyi, when Calabar becomes very close to Kebbi, when the marginalisation of the South-east has become a thing of the past, should we not be bold enough to tell the story?” he asked.

According to him, the media has a responsibility to educate Nigerians about developments taking place across the country, instead of relying on narratives that may not reflect realities on the ground.

Umahi said his appointment as Minister of Works by Tinubu was part of the President’s desire to promote inclusive governance and bring the South-east closer to the centre of national development.

“When I said the President has the intention to end marginalisation of the South-east, has an intention for inclusive governance, taking the South-east to the centre, I said my being appointed Minister of Works is intentional by Mr President in achieving some of his desires for the country,” he said.

The minister said the federal government was undertaking massive infrastructure projects not only in the South-east but across the country.

“Aba-Ikot Ekpene one carriageway is completed and the second carriageway is being worked upon. There are massive infrastructures going on in the Southeast and other parts of the country. The President has turned every state into construction sites,” he said.

Umahi said the section of the superhighway inspected, stretching from Ndibe Beach through Timber Shade, Onueke, Ezza South, Ezza North and parts of Ebonyi Local Government Area, covers about 125.5 kilometres.

He disclosed that the federal government was also making provisions for dual carriageways in strategic locations along the route.

According to him, an 8.9-kilometre realignment to bypass Afikpo is under construction, with plans to dualise the section.

He added that about two kilometres of road in Abaomege were also being dualised as part of efforts to beautify the town and improve traffic flow.

The minister described the Ezza people as major beneficiaries of the project, citing the planned Onueke flyover, another at Ukwuachi and the Offia-Nwali flyover as examples of infrastructure being provided in the area.

The first section of the Calabar–Ebonyi–Benue–Kogi–Nasarawa–Abuja Superhighway stretches about 123.5 kilometres from Cross River through Ebonyi to the Benue boundary.

The second section, measuring about 168 kilometres, has been awarded and will run through Benue, parts of Enugu and Kogi before terminating at Wote in Nasarawa State and linking to Abuja.

Umahi also commended the contractor, Infouest, for the progress of the work, saying he was satisfied with the quality and pace of construction since his previous inspection.