Police Should Go Beyond Questioning Fadahunsi

Finally, the Nigeria Police Force has belatedly summoned the senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi, for questioning over a controversial statement he made during an All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Ilesa, Osun State.

In a viral video, the senator, who spoke in Yoruba, told APC supporters to lynch members of the Accord Party.

“From now on, whenever you see Accord members, kill them. I authorise you to kill them. They have wives and children too. This is a federal government election. On election day, even if they come with voter cards, we won’t allow them to vote. What kind of life is that? If we hear anything about Accord in Ilesa here, record me and go and tell them. Tell them, the cap they are putting on is a bad one, a yellow one. So, we have come to tell you now, from now till the election day, if we see them, kill them,” Fadahunsi said.

Following intense criticisms, Fadahunsi made a dramatic U-turn, saying that his comment was made metaphorically and not to incite violence as it was widely portrayed.

In a statement, he said his viral comment was a call on his supporters to overwhelmingly reject the Accord Party at the ballot box through lawful, peaceful and democratic means during the August 15 governorship election.

It is unfortunate that the senator would deploy intimidation, incendiary remarks and political threats capable of heightening tensions, instilling fear in voters, and potentially inciting electoral violence.

Various groups, including the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) have called on the National Assembly to suspend the lawmaker.

It was surprising that the police did not immediately arrest and prosecute him for passing the death sentence on Accord Party members. Not arresting him to serve as deterrence, is a dangerous precedence to the 2027 elections.

Many leaders of the Accord Party are languishing in police detention for lesser offences but a senator who is accused of publicly inciting mayhem is walking as a free man.

The international community should analyse the video and if he is indicted, he should face international sanctions such as visa denials.

If the police refuse to prosecute him because he belongs to the ruling APC, the United States and western countries should sanction him to serve as a deterrent to others who are above the Nigerian laws.