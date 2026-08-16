Oborevwori, Azinge, Obaigbena, Guwor Grace Opening of Big Heart Radio Asaba

• Idigbe commended for digital radio initiative

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State; the Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty, Prof. Epiphany Azinge (SAN); media mogul and Chairman of THISDAY/ARISE NEWS Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena; Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, and the Director-General of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mr. Charles Ebuebu were among dignitaries that witnessed the formal opening of a new digital radio station yesterday in Asaba.

The various personalities and stakeholders who witnessed the inauguration of the new radio station, Big Heart Radio 92.1 FM, were unanimous that the berthing of the station in Delta’s capital represents a significant enhancement of the media landscape not only in Asaba and Delta State, but Nigeria at large.

They described the new radio station as a desirable platform for grassroots communication, job creation, education as well as a channel for promoting cultural and community values and development.

They commended the proprietor of the Big Heart Radio 92.1 FM and legal luminary, Dr Anthony Idigbe (SAN) for the initiative, expressing optimism that the station would live up to the lofty objective and vision of the founder.

Delta State Governor Oborevwori, represented by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr Ifeanyi Michael Osuoza, commended Idigbe for consistently investing in the state and, particularly contributing to the overall development of Asaba, the state capital.

The governor described radio as a powerful tool for giving voice to the citizens and charged the management and journalists and broadcasters of Big Heart Radio 92.1 FM to uphold the principles of responsible journalism and broadcasting in the country.

However, he urged the new radio station to ensure that its criticism of government and public institutions remained constructive and objective, which are geared towards positioning Delta as a peaceful and investment friendly state.

Chairman of THISDAY/ARISE Media Group, Prince Obaigbena, described the establishment of the radio station as a welcome development that would enhance and strengthen grassroots communication media.

Obaigbena, who was the chairman of the occasion, said radio remains a powerful medium “for the people and of the people,” stressing that investment in communication was an investment in society.

While commending Idigbe for the initiative, Obaigbena noted that the station has started on a good footing, adding that the presence of the Director-General of the NBC and other eminent personalities was an indication that the station had been duly licensed and authoritatively endorsed.

On his part, the Asagba of Asaba, HRM, Prof. Azinge, commended Idigbe for what he described as a noble initiative, noting that it was the first time an Asaba son had brought such a major media investment home to the city.

Azinge described Big Heart Radio as a landmark project worthy of celebration and said the initiative aligned with his vision of rebranding Asaba and enabling the people to tell their own story.

The monarch encouraged other Asaba indigenes to emulate Idigbe and contribute to making Asaba a modern capital city.

“Today is a new dawn,” the monarch said, while expressing appreciation to the Delta State Government and the Director-General of the NBC for their support and presence.

Speaker of the state legislature, Hon. Guwor, who was represented by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Nkem Nweke commended the founders, management and staff of the radio station, expressing optimism that the station would make a positive impact in the state and beyond.

“May this station go on air and remain on air for the good of our people”, he prayed while challenging the station to uphold ethical and professional standards at all times.

The founder of Big Heart Radio 92.1 FM, Idigbe, who holds the traditional title of Akulonor Ahaba, said that the inauguration marked the beginning of the realisation of his vision to establish a digital broadcast platform dedicated to educating, entertaining and informing the people.

He said the station was established to bridge communication gaps and create a platform where people could connect, share ideas and participate in the development of society.

He commended Governor Oborevwori for his leadership and efforts in attracting investment to Delta State, while also appreciating the Asagba of Asaba for his innovative leadership and commitment to the development and transformation of the city.

He paid tribute to the Obuzor of Ibusa and expressed appreciation to the chairman of the occasion, Prince Obaigbena, for identifying with the vision behind Big Heart Radio.

Idigbe also thanked members of his family for their support and understanding, particularly for making part of the family land available for the establishment of the station in the heart of Asaba.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the NBC, Mr. Charles Ebuebu, commended Idigbe for the initiative, describing the commissioning as more than a homecoming but an opportunity to share in an innovative project.

Ebuebu noted that the future of radio broadcasting had evolved beyond conventional transmitters, as radio audiences were increasingly accessing content through mobile devices and digital platforms.

He urged Big Heart Radio to focus on the impact it would make in the lives of its audience, stressing the need for the station to preserve culture, promote enterprise and contribute meaningfully to society.

Also speaking, Mr. Richard Agu, a friend and former university schoolmate of Idigbe, said the legal icon had remained a goal-getter since their university days and was known for completing projects he embarked upon.

Big Heart Radio 92.1 FM is designed as a convergence of traditional and social media broadcasting, enabling it to reach a wider audience across conventional radio, digital platforms and mobile devices.

The highpoint of the ceremony was the first live broadcast from the new station by the chairman of the occasion, Prince Obaigbena and the Asagba of Asaba, and brief remarks by the NBC Director-General, Ebuebu, marking the formal commencement of Big Heart Radio 92.1 FM’s broadcasting journey in Asaba.